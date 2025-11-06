Nigeria: 'Keep Your Underwear, Smelly Boxers Inside Your House' - Charly Boy to Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels

"I pity Ned Nwoko because he's an elder and should know how to handle things well. You have married a young girl..."

Veteran singer and activist Charles "Charly Boy" Oputa has weighed in on the ongoing marital crisis between actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, the Delta North senator.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the marriage between the 25-year-old actress and the 64-year-old lawmaker dominated headlines over the past week following allegations of domestic violence and substance abuse.

Regina accused the lawmaker of physically assaulting her, while Mr Nwoko countered by alleging that she was battling drug addiction and needed rehabilitation.

The controversy deepened on Monday after Regina alleged that Mr Nwoko ordered the arrest of her brother, Samuel "Sammy West" Daniels.

Since the allegation surfaced, Regina's siblings and colleagues have taken to social media to demand the release of Sammy West and accuse Mr Nwoko of abusing his power.

Charly Boy

Reacting to the development, Charly Boy, also known as Area Fada, posted a video on his Instagram page on Wednesday offering advice to Mr Nwoko and Regina over the escalating dispute.

He said: "I remember when Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' trouble was everywhere, and there was an allegation that the young sweet sixteen. Ned, as an ancestor who married his great-grandchild, should know that nothing concerns Nigerians; if not, they're catching a cruise, and mumu Nigerians are entertained with their shenanigans.

"Who really cares what is happening in your house? Oh! The internet has become where people now gather and talk rubbish. You guys should keep your underwear and smelly boxers inside your house, wash them there, and not post everything that happens in the bedroom as news."

Marriage

Furthermore, Charly Boy noted that everyone faces challenges in their homes, emphasising that marriage is not a joke but a matter of management and understanding.

He added that conflicts are inevitable in marriage since two individuals from different backgrounds must learn to live and grow as one.

"I always say, I've been married for over 45 years to one woman, and I know it's not easy. But why do you (Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels) bring your private matter to social media to form a victim saint?

"I pity Ned Nwoko because he's an elder and should know how to handle things well. You have married a young girl, fine. You have money, fine. But I know they don't sell wisdom at a boutique. At your age, you should know that clout isn't a cure for chaos", he said.

Additionally, Charly Boy added that managing one wife can be challenging, let alone two or more.

He compared Regina's situation with Mr Nwoko to that of a politician who attempts to govern others while being unable to govern themselves.

The television presenter said, "One wife alone gives a man a headache. Now you want to form King Solomon, who marries a battalion of women. Bro, if you wish to marry many women, be ready to face many problems. It's not only money that makes a man; character and sense are still important because sometimes it seems like cash controls you when you're rich.

"Some people who don't have a pedigree, power has entered their heads, and small, small, they turn blind and don't see again. All these things we are seeing magnify the fact that sick and stupid people have entered leadership positions, people who can't lead themselves but want to lead others. How did we get here, when the worst of us lead the best of us?"

Amid the ongoing allegations and petitions, Mr Nwoko has remained silent, unlike in a previous instance when he swiftly denied Regina's domestic violence allegation.