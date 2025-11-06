Nigerians in U.S. Reject American Military Intervention in Nigeria

"While we recognise and join in the urgent concern over the killings of Christians, Muslims and other innocent Nigerians, we unequivocally reject the idea of foreign military intervention on Nigerian soil."

Some Nigerians in the US have firmly rejected any suggestion of a United States military intervention in Nigeria under the guise of protecting Christians.

A statement on Wednesday in New York by Temi Aregbesola, president of the Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), and 19 other Nigerian organisations in the US, strongly rejected the suggestion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that US President Donald Trump recently threatened military action in Nigeria following his designation of Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" over the alleged mass killing of Christians by terrorists.

"While we recognise and join in the urgent concern over the killings of Christians, Muslims and other innocent Nigerians, we unequivocally reject the idea of foreign military intervention on Nigerian soil," the statement read.

"Nigeria is a sovereign nation. We remind all international partners that the protection of its citizens must remain in the hands of the Nigerian government, in collaboration, not under coercion."

The Nigerian organisations warned that "foreign military presence is not the solution," adding, "the Nigerian government must take full responsibility for safeguarding its people".

They, however, expressed "deep dismay and disappointment at the inability of successive Nigerian administrations to halt the escalation of violence" targeting communities, indigenous groups and innocent civilians across the country.

"The pattern of killings and displacement in several states reveals serious security lapses and a lack of accountability."

The organisations called on the federal government to urgently halt the killings in all parts of Nigeria.

They asked the federal government to instantly strengthen its protection of all citizens, especially vulnerable communities, by deploying state and federal resources in coordination with local government authorities.

They also urged Nigeria to "accept and initiate urgent collaboration with the US and international partners, to share intelligence, training, technology and logistical support."

According to them, Nigeria must safeguard its national sovereignty and not permit foreign troops on its soil.

Additionally, they want the government to undertake a transparent public audit of security operations, accountability mechanisms for perpetrators and the status of victims and survivors of sectarian violence.

"Develop a national strategy for the protection of religious and ethnic minorities, ensuring Nigeria does not slide further into the narrative of "systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.

"Engage civil society, faith-based organisations and diaspora communities, including OAN and partner organisations, in the formulation and implementation of a restoration and reconciliation programme for affected communities.

"We caution that although the designation of Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" signals international scrutiny, it cannot and should not be used to justify militarisation or infringement of Nigerian sovereignty."

The Nigerian organisations said the leadership of Nigeria must now act decisively, not wait to be forced by an external threat.

"Nigeria's designation as a 'Country of Particular Concern' should serve as a wake-up call, not an excuse for external interference," the statement said.

"The government must act decisively and responsibly to prevent further deterioration of peace and national unity.

"OAN and partner organisations stand for a peaceful, just and secure Nigeria where every citizen, Christian, Muslim or traditionalist, can live free from fear."

The OAN partner organisations include the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America, the Olumo Progressive Association Inc. and the Nigerian Lawyers Association, USA.

They also include the Nigerian-American Muslims Integrated Communities, Christ Apostolic Church, First in the Americas, Nigerian Independence Day Committee and the Akwa Ibom State Association.

The others are the Nigerian Nurses Association, the Regional Council of Nigerian Muslims, Celestial Church of Christ, Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement and Nurudeen Islamic Charity Organisation.

Zumunta Association USA, Inc., Your Black Matters, Inc., Absolute Faith in Jesus Christ International Church, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), New Jersey, Under Da Rock and Big Moose Entertainments, Eko Club International and Egbe Omo Yoruba are also among.

NAN reports that OAN was founded in 1989 when Nigeria and Nigerians in the US were suffering seriously from negative stereotypes in the American media.

OAN immediately dedicated itself to fighting the stereotypes, enhancing the image of Nigeria and Nigerians in the US and addressing the negative stereotypes in the American media.

(NAN)