Sudan Crisis - UN Agencies Race to Aid Civilians As Violence Engulfs El Fasher

UN agencies are stepping up relief operations to help civilians fleeing the escalating violence in Sudan's North Darfur state, where fighting has triggered widespread abuses and mass displacement, Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York on Wednesday.

"We are deeply alarmed by mounting reports of grave violations against civilians," M. Haq said, citing accounts of "executions, sexual violence, humiliation, extortion and attacks" following the capture of El Fasher, the state capital, by the Rapid Support Forces militia last week.

According to the UN migration agency, IOM, nearly 82,000 people have fled El Fasher and surrounding areas since 26 October, many heading towards Tawila, which is already hosting hundreds of thousands displaced by previous fighting.

The UN reproductive rights agency, UNFPA, warned that women and girls have suffered rape, abduction and "other extreme violence" while fleeing.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

M. Haq said that local sources have reported some 1,300 people with gunshot wounds arriving in Tawila after being attacked as they escaped the city.

"We again call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law," he added, stressing that the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers must be guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said Chad now hosts 1.4 million refugees, mostly from Darfur, and warned that more people are likely to cross the border as the violence worsens. "With escalating violence in El Fasher, another major influx into Chad is anticipated, further straining host communities," M. Haq said.