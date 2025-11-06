Nigeria: FCTA Engages Youth to Lead Fight Against Air Pollution

The Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is engaging young people to lead efforts in protecting the environment for future generations by curbing air pollution and promoting sustainability.

The initiative was launched on Monday in Abuja by Ms. Daniella Olayinka, a young Rotaractor from the Rotaract Club of Omole Golden, District 9111, and a behavioral advocate.

The campaign involves visits to schools and campuses across the FCT to educate students on environmental protection and the upcoming "Breathe Clean Air Abuja" project.

Declaring the campaign open, the Mandate Secretary, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, announced collaboration with Rotaract Clubs in the city, including Abuja Maitama, Apo FCT, and Abuja Wuse II, alongside other stakeholders. (NAN)

Dr. Fasawe said the sensitization would focus on the dangers of air pollution and the benefits of clean energy, with club members expected to join outreach efforts for wider youth engagement.

"We recognize young people as agents of change, especially on issues affecting our planet. That is why we are partnering with the Education Secretariat to include students in this important campaign," she stated. (NAN)