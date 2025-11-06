Nigeria: Ogun Golf Boss Appeals to Govt to Honour Pledges to Abeokuta Club

Chairman of the Ogun State Golf Association, Chief Adewunmi Adefolu, has appealed to the Ogun State government to fulfil promises made to the Abeokuta Golf Club earlier in the year, ahead of the National Sports Festival hosted in Abeokuta in May.

The veteran golfer said the club was still waiting for government support to provide a dredger, pumps, slashers and tractors for proper maintenance of the golf course.

"Because we have a lake here, we need a dredger. We also need pump, slashers and tractors. And we have been waiting since then. The promise was made in February and reconfirmed in April. Even when we finished the National Sports Festival in May, the Director General, National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade reconfirmed it. And we are still waiting," Adefolu said.

He explained that despite the government's promises, the club had continued to rely on member contributions to sustain operations, stressing that the golf course, built in 1986, is government property.

"If they made a promise and did not fulfill it, what can I do? But I'm appealing that the government should please look into that and do something for Abeokuta Golf Club," he said.

Adefolu added that golf contributed to Ogun State's strong performance at the festival, helping the state rise to third place overall.

"For once, in the history of golf in the National Sports Festival, Ogun State came first after so many years," he said.

The chairman lamented the misconception that golf is elitist, noting that the club depends entirely on member subscriptions to maintain its facilities, which cost about N20 million monthly.

He also called on the government to extend support to golf associations just as it does for football.

"There is hardly a state government that does not have a football team. No state government has a golf team. It is state associations that are solely responsible," he said

