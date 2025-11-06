Nigeria: Antetokounmpo Beats Buzzer As Bucks Edge Out Pacers

5 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Giannis Antetokounmpo beat the buzzer to give the Milwaukee Bucks a dramatic 117-115 victory over Indiana Pacers in the NBA.

With the scores level heading into the final few seconds of the Central Division game, the 30-year-old pivoted to avoid a double block before he floated in a jumper.

It was the fifth occasion the Greek-Nigerian has produced a game-winning shot in the last five seconds of a game, and the second buzzer-beater of his career.

"You can live if you miss. You cannot live if you don't shoot it," said Antetokounmpo, who scored a game-high 33 points.

"People don't remember the time you miss, they remember all the times you make, so I'm happy about that."

