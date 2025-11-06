Nigeria: Lasaco Assurance Champions Maternal Health With Safe Start Initiative

Lasaco Assurance Plc has launched the Safe Start Initiative, a maternal health support programme aimed at promoting safer motherhood and reducing infant health risks in underserved communities.

The initiative debuted on Tuesday at the Ogba Primary Health Care Centre, Ikeja, where Lasaco Assurance Plc distributed maternity kits to new and expectant mothers.

Each kit contained essential hygiene and childcare items such as underlays, antiseptics, maternity pads, and baby diapers, designed to support proper care and hygiene after childbirth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Beyond the donations, the company held an interactive session on insurance-backed education plans, encouraging mothers to secure their children's future through early financial planning and practical savings strategies.

Speaking at the event, Mojibola Sonibare, Head of Underwriting, Lasaco Assurance Plc, said the Safe Start Initiative goes beyond providing materials, as it is about empowering women with knowledge, care and foresight.

"Every item in the maternity kit was thoughtfully selected to ease the journey of motherhood. And through the session on insurance education plans, we aim to help families see that securing their children's future starts with simple, practical steps," she said.

She added that maternal and infant health are central to the nation's well-being, stressing that the initiative is part of Lasaco Assurance's broader commitment to safer births and healthier beginnings for mothers and their babies.

Adedayo Adetokun, Head, Strategy, Research and Communications described the initiative as a reflection of Lasaco Assurance's long-standing philosophy of giving back to society through impactful social investments and community partnerships.

The event drew participation from community health officials and mothers who expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support.

The event drew participation from community health officials and mothers who expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support.

While many have described the initiative as a welcome relief amid rising healthcare and childcare costs, Oluseye Smart, Head, Corporate Communications, views it as a meaningful way of giving back to families, supporting the nurturing of newborns and promoting healthier homes.

The Safe Start Initiative underscores Lasaco Assurance's ongoing commitment to nurturing healthier families and communities as part of the ways the company demonstrates that its purpose extends beyond insurance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To conclude the programme, Mr. Adesoji Onaadepo, Head of Internal Audit, encouraged all mothers to care diligently for their children, describing them not only as the leaders of tomorrow but also as the enduring hope for the future.