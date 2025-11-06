Nigeria: Plateau Govt Mourns Victims of Jos Railway Accident, Calls for Caution At Crossings

The Plateau State Government has expressed sympathy to families affected by Wednesday's fatal railway accident at Fototek Junction in the Jos South Local Government Area, describing it as a tragic reminder of the need for caution and strict adherence to safety regulations at railway crossings.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on Wednesday morning when a passenger train travelling from Bukuru to Jos rammed into a commercial tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, along the Fototek roundabout.

The collision, which claimed some lives, happened when the tricycle rider allegedly attempted to beat the oncoming train despite repeated honking and warnings from a railway flag bearer stationed at the crossing.

Residents described the scene as horrifying, saying the impact of the collision crushed the tricycle, killing the rider and some of his passengers on the spot. As a witness, Martha Clement, recounted: "The train's honk was loud, but the Keke rider ignored it. Before the rider could cross, the train met the tricycle."

The tragic incident sparked panic as sympathisers trooped to the scene. Security operatives later arrived to restore order and evacuate the victims' remains, while the injured were taken to the nearby Plateau Specialist Hospital.

Reacting to the development, the State Commissioner for Transport, Davou Gyang, commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He described the incident as painful and avoidable, urging all road users to exercise patience and obey traffic control signals at rail intersections.

"We mourn with the families affected by this sad event. It is indeed a painful loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. This tragedy underscores the need for every road user to exercise caution and patience, especially around railway intersections," he said.

The Commissioner further appealed to motorists, tricycle operators, and pedestrians to always observe safety signs and signals at railway crossings, warning that disregard for such regulations endangers lives.

He disclosed that the Ministry is collaborating with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and other relevant agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and to prevent future occurrences.

Gyang reaffirmed the Plateau State Government's commitment to enhancing transport safety through public education, enforcement of traffic laws, and improvement of safety infrastructure across the State, assuring that the government remains committed to safeguarding lives and property.

Vanguard News