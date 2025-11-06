Africa: Global Citizen Now Summit Heads to Johannesburg to Push Africa's Clean Energy Transition

Global Citizen has announced that its flagship Global Citizen NOW action summit will be held in South Africa for the first time on November 21, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The event, taking place on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit, will convene world leaders, business executives, and activists to accelerate investment in renewable energy across Africa. Distinguished speakers include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa; President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema; Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre; and former UN Under-Secretary-General Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. The summit will be hosted by actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha.

Other key participants include Sipho Makhubela, CEO of Harith General Partners; Yvonne Chaka Chaka; Sabrina Dhowre Elba; Sherwin Charles; Akinwole Omoboriowo II; Gqi Raoleka; and the Mzansi Youth Choir.

The summit forms part of the year-long "Scaling Up Renewables in Africa" campaign, co-hosted by Ursula von der Leyen and Cyril Ramaphosa with support from the International Energy Agency. It seeks to "quadruple Africa's renewable energy capacity by 2030," addressing unmet power needs for an estimated 600 million people and contributing to the World Bank and African Development Bank's Mission 300. Global Citizen says the initiative aims to secure "clean energy access for 10 million households, with 4.6 million already pledged to date."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the heart of the discussions will be financing Africa's energy transition, advancing climate resilience, and bolstering global health security.

"Africa's moment is now," said President Cyril Ramaphosa. "Our continent holds the key to a more sustainable, equitable and prosperous world. Through decisive action and global solidarity, we can accelerate Africa's clean energy future through a just transition, creating enduring opportunities for our people and strengthening the foundations of shared progress."

Ursula von der Leyen stressed the continent's untapped power potential. "Africa holds immense potential for renewable energy and the world is taking notice... now is the time to invest in powering Africa's future."

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema said, "By investing in solar, hydro, and wind power, we can drive our continent's industrial growth and create a cleaner, more prosperous future for all."

Sipho Makhubela added: "Partnering with Global Citizen... reinforces our shared commitment to advancing our clean energy future... driving jobs, innovation and transformative opportunities across our continent."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mbatha described the summit as "a critical platform to turn ambition into action... This is about more than powering homes; it's about empowering communities, driving inclusive growth, and ensuring a greener future for generations to come."

Hugh Evans, Global Citizen Co-Founder & CEO, called for bold investment, saying, "Together, we can mobilize the investments needed to power homes and businesses, and deliver electricity to the 600 million people still living without it."

In the lead-up to the summit, the Reverse Power Panel on November 17 will spotlight young African leaders presenting renewable-energy solutions, alongside government figures including Deputy Minister of Electricity & Energy Samantha Graham-Maré.

The Johannesburg edition marks the summit's African debut, following previous gatherings in cities such as New York, Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Detroit, Belém, and Seville. The event is hosted with partners including Harith General Partners, Octopus Energy, Pele Energy Group, Transenergy Global, Genesis Energy, and PayPal.

Vanguard News