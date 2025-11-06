Nigeria: U.S. Military Drafts Plans for Potential Action in Nigeria - Report

The United States military has drafted contingency plans for possible strikes in Nigeria.

This followed an order by President Donald Trump directing the Pentagon to prepare to intervene over alleged persecution of Christians.

According to The New York Times, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) submitted the plans to the Department of War in response to the directive by Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The publication quoted military sources as disclosing that three operational options were proposed.

These options include heavy, medium, and light each allowing different levels of engagement in Nigeria.

The heavy option, considered the most aggressive, would involve deploying an aircraft carrier strike group to the Gulf of Guinea to launch fighter jets or long-range bombers at militant targets deep inside northern Nigeria.

The medium option recommends the use of drone strikes involving MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1 Predator drones to hit militant camps, convoys, and vehicles.

The drones, capable of loitering for hours, would rely on US intelligence for precision strikes.

The light option, according to the plan, focuses on joint operations with Nigerian forces through intelligence sharing, logistics support, and coordination against Boko Haram and other insurgent groups responsible for attacks, abductions and bombings.

However, Pentagon officials, it was said, privately admit that limited airstrikes or drone operations would not end Nigeria's complex insurgency without a full-scale campaign similar to Iraq or Afghanistan.

But the US considered such a move too costly and politically unpopular in Washington.

President Trump had earlier accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of allowing what he described as the "mass slaughter of Christians,".

He warned that the United States would not hesitate to intervene.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump wrote that "Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening there. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world."

He also designated Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" and announced the suspension of arms sales and technical support to Abuja.

The move followed months of lobbying by right-wing American lawmakers who claimed that Nigeria's government had failed to protect Christian communities.

But Nigerian officials dismissed the allegations as false and politically motivated.

Daniel Bwala, an aide to President Tinubu, said on Russia National TV that Trump's position was influenced by misinformation spread by anti-government elements.

He said, "We do not need American boots on our soil. What we need is cooperation in intelligence and equipment. The government of President Tinubu is not persecuting Christians or any religious group."

Bwala also urged Washington to respect Nigeria's sovereignty, warning that any military incursion would be a grave violation of international law.

China has also declared its support for Nigeria, describing Trump's threat as "an interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in Beijing, "As Nigeria's comprehensive strategic partner, China firmly opposes any country using religion or human rights as an excuse to threaten other nations with force."

Despite Trump's rhetoric, analysts and former US military officers have warned against any strike in Nigeria, saying such actions would worsen instability in the region.

Retired US Army General Paul Eaton told The New York Times that the idea was "a fiasco waiting to happen," adding that "bombing northern Nigeria would be like pounding a pillow, it would cause chaos but solve nothing."

Experts have also pointed out operational challenges with the proposed plans.

The United States currently lacks nearby drone bases after withdrawing from Agadez and Niamey in Niger Republic in August, following the coup in that country.

Deploying aircraft carriers to the Gulf of Guinea would also stretch US naval capacity, as existing carriers are deployed in the Pacific, Middle East, and southern Caribbean for other missions.

Observers warn that the violence in Nigeria's north and middle belt is far more complex than Trump's narrative of religious persecution.

Analysts note that the conflicts often stem from land disputes, banditry, and local power struggles, while jihadist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP have attacked both Muslims and Christians alike.

In 2017, over 50 people were killed in a mosque bombing in Adamawa State, while another double suicide attack on a mosque in 2018 left 86 people dead, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence.