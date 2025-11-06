Nigeria: Trump Disregards Govt's Efforts, Insists Christian Persecution Ongoing in Nigeria

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his claim that Christians in Nigeria are facing systematic persecution and mass killings.

This is despite despite growing backlash from Nigerian officials and international observers.

At the weekend, Trump had redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, saying Christianity was facing existential threat.

The US President had said many options were on the table, including military invasion, to liberate "our cherished Christians".

He also put the US War Department on standby for possible action in Nigeria.

However, President Bola Tinubu responded by saying the Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, regardless of faith.

The president also hosted a Catholic Archbishop at the presidential villa. Although details of their discussions were not made public, it is believed to be around the religious genocide allegation.

At different fora, top government officials took time to disproof the assertion.

Some government sources also said Aso Rock was in direct contact with White House at the highest level in order to resolve the looming diplomatic faceoff.

However, in a recent video posted on the White House's official X handle, Trump maintained the false claim that Christianity in Nigeria is "facing an existential threat," alleging that "thousands and thousands of Christians are being killed" by what he called "radical Islamists."

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands and thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter," Trump said.

Calling for urgent congressional action, he urged U.S. lawmakers to investigate the alleged killings.

Trump said the United States "cannot stand by" while such incidents occur, vowing that "the killing of Christians will not be allowed."

"We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world. The killing of Christians is not going to happen," he declared.

Trump's remarks have sparked outrage across Nigeria.

Addressing the issue in a live television programme, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State had said the problem was not religious genocide but insecurity.

He said in the South East region, "Christians were killing Christians".