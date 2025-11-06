Nigeria: Govt Unveils Digital Dashboards to Monitor Ministries' Performance - SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, says the federal government has launched digital dashboards to monitor the real-time performance of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), as part of efforts to enhance policy implementation and service delivery.

Akume disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the sectoral retreat of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), themed "Strengthening Coordination for Results: Aligning Mandates with Presidential and Service Priorities for Effective Policy Implementation."

He said the dashboards are integral to a broader performance management system aimed at improving coordination, transparency, and accountability in the execution of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

"Technology must be our ally in enhancing efficiency and accountability," Akume said. "The government is advancing e-governance platforms, data integration systems, and digital dashboards to track progress and deliver results that citizens can feel."

The SGF noted that previous government policies often failed due to weak coordination and inadequate follow-up mechanisms, adding that the current administration is committed to reversing that trend.

"Even the best-intentioned policies can fail due to weak coordination, overlapping efforts, and lack of collaboration," he said. "To achieve our vision, we must adopt a whole-of-government approach, breaking down silos and aligning mandates across all MDAs."

He further explained that the new system would establish clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), set realistic targets, and evaluate ministries based on tangible outcomes rather than activity volume.

"Success should not be measured by the volume of activities, but by the real impact on citizens' lives," Akume added.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Special Services Office, Mohammed Sanusi Tanimu Juma, said the OSGF would strengthen inter-agency collaboration and eliminate bottlenecks hindering policy execution.

"We must identify obstacles and remove them," he said. "Working in isolation cannot deliver progress. Teamwork and coordination are essential to effective governance."

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, described the OSGF as the "engine room of governance," emphasizing the administration's commitment to ensuring that every policy delivers measurable improvements in citizens' lives.

"We must move from mandate to impact," she said. "Governance must be felt through real change in citizens' lives."