Nigeria: Baba-Ahmed Urges Tinubu to Address Nigerians On Trump's Military Threat

A former Presidential Adviser, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has called on President Bola Tinubu to personally address Nigerians over the recent threat of possible military action issued by United States President, Donald Trump.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, Baba-Ahmed expressed concern that the President had not spoken directly to the nation since Trump accused Nigeria of permitting the alleged killing of Christians and warned of a potential U.S. response.

According to Baba-Ahmed, the President's silence could be interpreted as weakness at a time when strong leadership and clarity are needed.

"If President Tinubu truly has capable advisers and understands the weight of his office, he should have spoken to Nigerians by now," he wrote.

"This is not the time for ministers or aides to issue statements. The President himself should reassure the country, clarify our position, and outline the steps his administration intends to take."

He further advised the President against travelling to the U.S. to meet Trump, describing such an action as inappropriate.

"At this critical moment, Tinubu should not even think of going to America to meet Trump. It would only worsen Nigeria's image -- like receiving a slap and smiling in return," he said.

Baba-Ahmed urged the President to act swiftly to restore confidence, adding: "If Tinubu truly listens to those who care about this country, he must act immediately -- appoint ambassadors, rebuild Nigeria's diplomatic presence, and address the nation directly."

Trump had recently threatened a military response, claiming there was genocide against Christians in Nigeria, a claim the Federal Government has strongly denied.

Meanwhile, China has declared support for Nigeria, stating that it opposes foreign interference on the basis of religion or human rights.

The Nigerian government also reiterated on Wednesday that the country's security challenges are driven by terrorism affecting both Christians and Muslims, not religious persecution.

Vanguard News