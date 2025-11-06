Nigeria: Senate Confirms Enugu Attorney-General Udeh As Minister

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kingsley Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Attorney-General of Enugu State, as a minister in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

Udeh's confirmation came on Wednesday following a screening session by the upper legislative chamber.

While responding to questions from lawmakers, Udeh pledged to serve the nation with commitment and integrity if sworn in as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

During the session, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South) asked Udeh how he would handle responsibilities if assigned to a ministry outside his core legal field.

Udeh responded confidently: "If you are a good lawyer, you should be able to fit in any area of life. By the grace of God, my career and professional stints have spanned various aspects of life."

After the screening, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the nomination to a voice vote, which was unanimously approved by the lawmakers.

Akpabio praised the nominee, describing him as a capable and well-rounded professional.

"Let me thank Mr President for the nomination of Dr Kingsley Udeh," Akpabio said. "He appears to be fit and proper to be a minister. He has acquitted himself as a well-bred Nigerian child, acknowledging his parents. I hope he will bring his wealth of experience to add value to the federal cabinet and help realise the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President."

With his confirmation, Udeh is set to join the Federal Executive Council as a replacement for Uche Nnaji, from Enugu State, who recently resigned as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology over alleged certificate forgery.