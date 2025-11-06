Nigeria: Trump Insists On Christians Genocide Claim, Threatens Nigeria With Aid Cut

President Donald Trump of the United States has again issued a stern warning to the Nigerian government, saying his country will "immediately stop all aid and assistance" to Nigeria if killing of Christians continues.

In a strongly worded statement posted on social media, Trump said, "If the government of Nigeria continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria. We are going to do things to Nigeria that Nigeria is not going to be happy about and may well go into that disgraceful country to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

Trump described the situation in Nigeria as an "existential threat" to Christianity, accusing radical Islamists of being responsible for what he called a "mass slaughter" of Christians.

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a 'Country of Particular Concern' -- But that is the least of it," Trump wrote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He added that the scale of killings in Nigeria demanded urgent international action, citing alarming figures.

"When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide), something must be done!" he said.

Trump disclosed that he had directed members of the U.S. Congress to immediately look into the situation.

"I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me," he stated.

He further stressed that Washington would not remain passive while such killings continue.

"The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!"

LEADERSHIP recalls that Donald Trump had earlier threatened to deploy the US Department of War to Nigeria if what he described as a "Christian genocide" is not halted.

Trump also declared Nigeria a "Country of Particular Concern" following allegations of killings targeting Christians in the country.

Under United States law, the "country of particular concern" designation is an official classification typically issued by the Secretary of State when a nation is deemed to be engaged in practices harmful to basic human rights or universal freedoms, with implications for US national interests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to a 2022 publication by the Family Research Council, the weight of the designation depends on the specific statute applied but generally signals serious concern over human rights violations.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has maintained that the country remains a constitutional democracy that protects religious freedom.

In a statement issued on November 1, President Bola Tinubu affirmed that Nigeria "stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty," highlighting efforts since 2023 to engage both Christian and Muslim leaders in addressing security challenges affecting citizens across faiths and regions.

Tinubu emphasised that portraying Nigeria as religiously intolerant "does not reflect our national reality," noting that religious freedom and tolerance "have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so."