Liberia: Govt Presents U.S.$363.9m for 225 Km Proposed Road Project

Liberia's Ministry of Public Works has disclosed a proposed financial envelope totaling US$363.9 million to be financed over five years (2026-2030) for a proposed Public-Private Partnership Concession to operate and maintain 225 kilometers of primary roads across Liberia's Western and Northern Regions.

The project is implemented by the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) as the Executing and Regulatory Agency, while Pavifort AL Associates Inc. is the Concessionaire responsible for financing, construction, operation & maintenance.

On implementation and Institutional Structure, the project follows a Design-Finance-Build-Operate-Maintain (DFBOM) model under a Hybrid Annuity arrangement (60% EPC + 40% BOT), balancing Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT).

Making the disclosure on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, during a Public hearing presentation before the Senate Joint Committee on Public Works, Concessions & Investment, Ways & Means, Finance & Budget, Public Accounts & Audits, and Judiciary, Public Works Minister, Roland Layfette Giddings extended appreciation for the opportunity to present the proposed Public-Private Partnership Concession for the Design, Finance, Construction, Operation, and Maintenance of 255 km of Primary Roads across Liberia's Western and Northern Regions.

According to him, the concession represents a shift toward sustainable road asset management, a blending of private-sector efficiency with public-sector oversight, in line with the ARREST Agenda's Infrastructure Pillar and the National Road Fund Law.

Pointing out the strategic relevance of infrastructure, Minister Giddings lamented that the concession corridors link four (4) key counties--Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, and Lofa.

He further indicated that the concession connects the Freeport of Monrovia to the borders of Sierra Leone and Guinea, thus reinforcing Liberia's regional trade integration under ECOWAS.

" The financial envelope for the total project cost of US$363.9 million, financed over five years (2026-2030). Source, amount (US$363.9) Share. Pavifort AL Associates Inc. 218,345.261

60%. Government of Liberia (Central Govt Road Fund) 145,563,507

40%.GoL Contribution/Commitment: US$46 million cash spread across FY2026-FY2028. US$100 100million Government Payment Bond [interest-bearing, two-year maturity]. Concessionaire Contribution/Private Financing: Private financing through shareholder loans (US$63m in 2026- US$45m by 2029). Repayment through toll revenues over 24 years (2027-2050) at 1.5% interest." He disclosed.

Meanwhile, on Projected Traffic and Toll Revenue (Commencing from 2027), the Minister pointed out that Vehicle Type Charge, annual Volume, Cars 0.25, pickups 0.50, 954,720, and 38.680, among others.

" Total Annual Gross Collection (2027) US$17.65 million. Average Adjusted (85%) US$15.0 million Toll Revenue Allocation: 75%- Repayment of concessionaire contribution (including interest). 15%-National Road Fund (Gol share). 10%-Toll operations and maintenance. Total 24-Year Toll Proceeds (2027-2050): Estimated US$323.3 million (US$15 15million per year), inclusive of a US$23 million resurfacing fund for 2045." Minister Giddings added.

According to him, this revenue ensures that the corridor becomes self-financing, with toll income covering long-term maintenance and loan servicing.

Providing key findings from MPW Technical Due Diligence (June 2025) regarding the implementor, the Minister stated that the Ministry conducted a detailed technical due diligence of Pavifort Al Associates Inc., reviewing its proposal, design package, and corporate track record across multiple West African countries.

According to him, their findings on Global & Regional Footprint, Pavifort Al Associates, registered in 2015, operates its headquarters in Freetown, Sierra Leone, with regional offices in the Gambia, Guinea, and Liberia; and plans for future expansion in Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria, and São Tomé.

On proven International experience, Minister Giddings added that the firm has successfully executed over US$500 million in civil works, including the Tikonko-Kpetema-Mattru Jong Road (38 km, Sierra Leone), Kenema Township Roads (29.6 km), Kabala-Kono Highway (261 km), Freetown Urban Mobility Corridor (World Bank-funded), Conakry Transversal Road 112-115 (Guinea), and the Banjul Urban Roads Project (The Gambia) funded by the Saudi Fund for Development.

Expanding on engineering Soundness, the Minister stated that the Pavement designs meet AASHTO and ECOWAS standards, and proposed materials, bituminous base, crushed aggregate base, and gravel sub-base, are compatible with Liberia's soil profile and climatic conditions.

"Geotechnical Stability: Bearing capacities and compaction results fall within 98-100% Modified Proctor standards, demonstrating structural reliability. Drainage & Climate Resilience: The design integrates enhanced drainage structures, kerbs, and erosion control to mitigate flood impacts; culvert and bridge sizing recommendations were incorporated into the final drawings," he noted.

Minister Giddings asserted that Traffic Forecast Validation, Pavifort's projected 70-85% traffic performance factor aligns with MPW's independent count and follow revenue analysis.

At the same time, on toll Gate Placement, the proposed locations at St. Paul Bridge, Klay, and Bo Waterside were confirmed as economically justified under MPW's model.

Technical & Resource Capacity, he stated that the company demonstrated over 1,700 skilled personnel, 443 units of heavy machinery and plants, and full in-house design, fabrication, and quality assurance teams.

"Conclusion: Pavifart Al Associates has a proven performance record across multiple countries and project types, strong technical and financial standing, and the operational experience necessary to deliver Liberia's first PPP road concession under a Design-Finance-Build-Operate-Transfer model." Minister Giddings concluded. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.