Liberia: CJ Gbeisay Somersaults

Temple of Justice, November 5, 2025: Liberia's Chief Justice, Yamie QuiQui Gbeisay, has walked back his initial threats to suspend and dismiss delinquent and unethical judges and magistrates, instead announcing salary deductions for those found guilty of the practices above.

Judges and Magistrates here are appointed by the President, not the Chief Justice. They can be dismissed if found guilty of proven misconduct, upon the Chief Justice's recommendation to the President. Thus, the Chief Justice cannot unilaterally dismiss a judge or magistrate appointed by the president.

Giving a special remark and officially performing the seating ceremony for newly appointed magistrates at the grounds of the Temple of Justice on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Chief Justice Gbeisay reiterated that his bench is a different bench, that is deeply-rooted in discipline, and standard therefore, they will be taking robust action against judges and magistrates who don't come to work in time.

" There are Judges who don't come to work on time. They come and go at will. But, from the day I took over, I have people going around every morning at 9:00 AM to check. If you are a judge and not behind your desk, you will tell me what you are not there. The law says the court activities start at 8:00 AM, but because we don't have a road in the country, we give a one-hour grace period to Judges and magistrates to come and do the work for which they are here and pay for. If you are not here, I am not going to suspend you; I will deduct your salary." Chief Justice Gbeisay asserted, reversing his previous decision to suspend or dismiss.

He further stated that he has instituted the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which he said comprises senior lawyers, and will ensure that the conduct and activities of judges, court administrators, and staff are regulated, investigated, and well coordinated.

Meanwhile, extending appreciation to the newly appointed and commissioned magistrates, he said that the positions they have taken are a responsibility, and they have now begun to exercise authority.

He opined that, with over five million people in the country, they have been identified and elevated, urging that if they used to sit in bars and other places, they must desist, because they are now different and distinguished.

"Magistrate, as you take on your new role today, I want to congratulate you on behalf of the President of Liberia, President Joseph N. Boakai, the Supreme Court, and the entire Judiciary. From today, I want you to know that you are no more an ordinary person. I prayed and hope that your judgment will reflect and promote Justice, equity, and fairness." Chief Justice Gbeisay inspired.

He told the newly seated magistrates that the working of the law starts with them, reminding them that they are the beginning of the law; therefore, as God has given them the opportunity, they should demonstrate themselves.

Chief Justice Gbeisay further indicated that it's important to note that the first job they undertake can be the opportunity for many, because what they do determines where they will go.

According to the Chief Justice, their way of walking and talking is expected to be different; therefore, if they used to engage in public conversation, they should now desist.

" I came here myself as a practicing lawyer, going up and down. But I became a reliving Judge, then an Associate Justice, and now I am the Chief Justice. By 2029, many of us at the Supreme Court will not be there; therefore, who told you that you can't be Chief Justice? Now, I want you to know that the judgment you will make will affect the lives of people, properties, and children. And the way you make them, posterity, society, your conscience, and God will judge you." He pointed out.

At the same time, Chief Justice Gbeisay has called on Liberians in the diaspora, as well as international development partners and investors, to invest in Liberia.

"We need you to come and invest in Liberia so that our country can be better. But I tell you, anyone who comes to Liberia first looks at our Justice System. Does the court work? Is the law working? Because nobody wants to invest their money in a country where the law doesn't work. " He concluded.