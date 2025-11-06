Liberia: Mt. Galilee Baptist Church Receives USA Delegation

A ten-man delegation from the Richmond First Baptist Church in Virginia, United States, is in Liberia as guests of the Mount Galilee Baptist Church in Careyburg, Montserrado County.

The visit forms part of Mount Galilee's 169th Anniversary Celebration. It holds deep historical significance, as the founder of Mount Galilee, Baptist Missionary Lott Carey, was initially sent from the Richmond First Baptist Church to evangelize in Liberia 169 years ago.

Speaking during the welcoming program, Rev. Dr. James Jim Somerville, Pastor of Richmond First Baptist Church, noted that Lott Carey and his contemporaries laid a strong foundation for the present generation of believers.

"It is now time for the present generation to carry the torch that has been passed on to them."

Rev. Somerville emphasized.

In his remarks, Rev. Jimmy Diggs, Pastor of Mount Galilee Baptist Church, expressed his congregation's excitement over the visit, describing it as a historic and emotional moment for both churches.

"This visit is not only significant to our church but also to the people of Careyburg,"

Rev. Diggs said, adding that the city itself was named after Lott Carey, the missionary from Richmond.

Also speaking, Mydea White-Simmons, Chairperson of the Deacon Board, highlighted that Mount Galilee has produced members who have served in various prominent roles in government, business, and society over the years.

Representing the government, Mayor Edwin Urey of Careyburg welcomed the visiting delegation and expressed hope that the visit would strengthen ties between the City of Virginia in the United States and Careyburg.

"We are hopeful that this connection will boost relations and cooperation between our two cities," Mayor Urey remarked. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.