Liberia: China Union Faces Labor Uproar in Fuamah.

A labour uproar is unfolding at the Chinese-run mining company China Union, as workers laid off as far back as 2014 during the Ebola outbreak are pushing for overdue salaries and benefits.

Fuamah District, Bong County, November 5, 2025: Bong County District #7, Representative Foday E. Fahnbulleh, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing protest by redundant and inactive workers of the China Union Mining Concession in Fuamah District, describing their grievances as "genuine and long overdue."

In a statement issued Tuesday, Rep. Fahnbulleh said the affected workers, many of whom were laid off during the 2014 Ebola crisis and have since not been reinstated, deserve fair treatment and fulfillment of commitments owed to them by the company.

"These are workers who dedicated years of service to China Union but have been abandoned since the Ebola crisis," the lawmaker stated. "My office stands in solidarity with them as they demand justice, dignity, and the restoration of their livelihoods." Rep. Fahnbulleh wrote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Rep. Fahnbulleh revealed that credible reports reaching his office alleged that Chinese nationals are currently performing basic duties -- such as driving and manual labor -- that qualified Liberians can handle.

He described such practices as "unacceptable, discriminatory, and contrary to the principles of fairness, equal opportunity, and respect for Liberia's labor laws."

The Bong County lawmaker disclosed that he has taken "concrete legislative actions" to ensure accountability.

According to him, four separate citations have been issued to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Investment Commission, the Ministry of Labor, and the Chief Executive Officer of China Union, inviting them to appear before the Joint Labour, Investment, and Concession Committee of the Legislature.

"These engagements are intended to promote transparency, accountability, and a genuine resolution that restores confidence between China Union and the host communities," Rep. Fahnbulleh emphasized.

While expressing support for the workers' right to protest, he urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

"I fully respect the constitutional right of citizens to express their grievances," he said. "However, I strongly encourage that all actions remain calm, orderly, and within the confines of the law. Violence, destruction of property, or any form of unrest must be avoided." He added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rep. Fahnbulleh reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the welfare and rights of the people of Fuamah District, vowing to continue engagements with relevant authorities until the concerns of the former China Union workers are resolved.

"My dedication to the people of Fuamah remains firm. We will not rest until a fair, transparent, and lawful solution is achieved, one that upholds the dignity of the Liberian workforce," he concluded. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.