Liberia: 'I Didn't Want to Be a Pastor, but God Called Me.'

Monrovia, November 5, 2025: Unity Party Chairman, Rev. Luther Tarpeh, said he was chosen by God when discussing balancing his political role and pastoral leadership in the church.

Tarpeh has been active in Politics here while also serving as Senior Pastor of the Hilltop Pillar of Fire Church on Robertfield Highway.

Addressing the question of balancing the dual roles of senior pastor and chairman of the ruling Unity Party without interference, Rev. Tarpeh stressed that he is not bothered by the interplay between his careers.

Tarpeh stated that he didn't plan to become a pastor or even a politician, but stressed that his devotional role as a Christian growing up, and the biblical knowledge and messages, inspired him.

"If you ask me, I don't want to be a pastor, but when God calls you, there are no further questions. You get it, and I didn't want to be like Jonah, who ended up somewhere and did not want to preach God's work," Rev. Tarpeh said.

"I don't bother about it, because I didn't call myself; God calls me, and I must answer," he said.

"I'm happy God gave me the grace. I preach to my people on Sunday, and I go and serve my country on Monday," Rev. Tarpeh explains.

He admits he wasn't thinking of becoming a pastor and had no interest in it at a young age.

In his reception of Dr. Keith A. Hershey, of the Mutual Faith Ministries (MFM), who had only returned to Liberia after nearly 40 years.

Rev. Tarpeh described Dr. Hershey's visit as a blessing for Liberia, which he said is on the right path.

"It is a wonderful thing to have a great friend of Liberia returning after over 40 years, and I think his visitation emphasized that our nation is on the right trajectory," Rev. Tarpeh stressed.

He explained that Dr. Hershey has been one of those religious men who have supported the moral fabric of Liberia and development prior to the Civil War, and his return indicates that the nation is back on the right path of transformation.

"I remembered as a young Christian, we used to watch his tapes as he preached and taught on ELBC Television, and this is a man who was supporting the moral fabric of Liberia prior to the civil war, and to see them back is a clear indication that Liberia is back on the right path," Rev. Tarpeh added.

Meanwhile, Tarpeh's statement that he doesn't want to be a pastor, given his prominent political role, might mean that one day he would step back from the pastoral role and focus solely on politics.

He is poised to become the next Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), given the flip-flop at the entity and President Boakai's frequent dismissal. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.