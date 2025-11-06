Liberia: Medica Liberia Begins 5-Day Stress and Trauma Sensitive Training for LNP Officers

Medica Liberia has begun a five-day Stress and Trauma-Sensitive Training of Trainers (ToT) for senior instructors and training officers at the Liberia National Police (LNP) Academy and Training School.

The training, according to the team, aims to build police trainers' capacity to integrate trauma-sensitive approaches into their instructional methods and daily operations, fostering a more empathetic, responsive, and survivor-centered policing system in Liberia.

"This Training will help our instructors and officers understand the human side of policing," DCP Benedict S. Kpehe, Deputy Commissioner of police for Training, LNP-ATS, said.

The initiative, held at the National Police Training Academy and Training School in Paynesville, brings together officers from various academy units and aims to deepen their understanding of how stress and trauma affect both survivors of violence and law enforcement personnel.

Through interactive sessions, participants will explore strategies for addressing trauma within police work, handling sensitive cases such as sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), and promoting psychological well-being within the force.

Speaking at the opening session, Madam Florida D. Clarke, Psychosocial/GBV Trainer at Medica Liberia, emphasized the importance of a trauma-sensitive approach in strengthening the justice and security sectors.

"When police officers are equipped to understand trauma, both their own and that of survivors, it transforms how justice is delivered," Madam Clarke said. "

The five-day training will cover key modules including stress management, trauma awareness, self-care for law enforcement officers, survivor-centered communication, and trauma-informed investigation techniques. Trainers will also learn to cascade these skills to new recruits and junior officers as part of the LNP's ongoing curriculum development efforts.

The Comm. Saymor K. Mulbah - Commissioner of Police for Training and Manpower Development of the LNP-Training Academy, welcomed the collaboration with Medica Liberia and officially opened the training.

"This training will help our instructors and officers understand the human side of policing," the Commandant said. "When we approach our work with empathy and awareness, we serve the people of Liberia better, and we build stronger connections between the police and the communities we protect."

This initiative is part of Medica Liberia's broader partnership with the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia National Police Academy and Training School to strengthen the national response to SGBV and institutionalize Stress and Trauma-Sensitive Approaches (STSA) with the Law enforcement sector.

At the conclusion of the workshop, participants will be certified as trainers and are expected to integrate trauma-sensitive practices into future police training programs--ensuring sustainability and long-term impact across Liberia's law enforcement structures. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.