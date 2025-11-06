Liberia: LNBA Demands Impartiality, Independence, Competence & Diligence.

- From newly seated magistrates

The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has begun demanding impartiality, independence, competence, and diligence from the newly commissioned and sitting Magistrates, while describing their responsibilities as indispensable.

Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, remarking on behalf of the Liberia National Bar Association at the official seating ceremony of newly commissioned Magistrates, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, said that Magistrate Courts form the frontline of justice delivery in the country.

According to him, for many of the citizens, especially those in rural communities, the Magistrate is the face of the justice system because it is where disputes are first heard, rights are first tested, and confidence in the courts is first established; therefore, he stated that their role is indispensable.

"On behalf of the Liberian National Bar Association, I am honored to participate in this important occasion marking the seating of our newly appointed Magistrates. Today's ceremony is more than a formality--it is a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to the rule of law, access to justice, and service to the Liberian people." He stated.

He reminded the magistrates that they assumed these responsibilities; the Bar wishes to underscore three fundamental expectations: impartiality and independence, competence, and diligence.

" First, impartiality and independence. The authority you wield must never be influenced by political pressure, personal relationships, or economic considerations. Justice must be dispensed fairly, consistently, and solely in accordance with the law. A Magistrate who stands firm on principle strengthens democracy. Second, competence and diligence. The increasing complexity of disputes, including matters relating to land, domestic violence, commercial transactions, and local governance, requires a commitment to continuous learning. We encourage you to take advantage of judicial training programs, CLE engagements, and professional development opportunities offered by the LNBA and our partners. Third, respect for human rights and due process." Cllr. Varmah stated.

At the same time, he disclosed that the Bar remains especially concerned about prolonged pre-trial detention, overcrowded prisons, and the rights of vulnerable groups.

He reminded them that as Magistrates, they must ensure that bail is applied reasonably, warrants are issued lawfully, and every accused person is afforded their constitutional protections, adding that the dignity of each litigant, rich or poor, must be respected.

"We are also mindful that justice cannot be delivered in isolation. Collaboration among the bench, bar, police, corrections officers, and community leaders is essential. The LNBA commits to supporting you through legal advocacy, mentorship, pro bono initiatives, and continued engagement on improving the environment in which you work. To the public, we say: hold our Magistrates accountable--but do so respectfully and lawfully." He lamented.

Cllr. Varmah further reminds the new Magistrates that the oath is not merely ceremonial; it is a covenant between them, the Constitution, and the Liberian people.

" As you take up your duties, may fairness be your compass, integrity your shield, and the law your only master. Congratulations on your appointment. We wish you wisdom, courage, and good judgment as you serve our nation. Thank you." He concludes. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.