Liberia: 'This Matter Will Not Be Swept Under the Carpet.'

-Sen. Snowe vows to pursue defamation case

Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe has doubled down on his resolve to clear his name amid the ongoing controversy over allegations made by the Liberian government.

Monrovia, November 5, 2025: Speaking firmly, Senator Snowe declared, "I will not drop this matter; I will follow it to its logical conclusion. This matter will not be swept under the carpet. If it means we will go to court to clear my name, I will do that."

Addressing the issue on OK FM on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Senator Snowe criticized what he described as a deliberate attempt to misrepresent his words for political reasons.

"When you are in the political space and make a statement, politicians have enough reason to criticize the statement like the one I made," he said. "But when the statement is doctored and changed to a whole new statement against you from the state platform, it is grave."

According to Snowe, he has officially written to the Liberian Senate and the Pro-Tempore, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, expressing his concerns, where the Minister of Information was invited at an open forum in the Senate along with the Minister of Justice, Oswald Tweh.

He added that Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah admitted that what he wrote was not what he [Snowe] said, but that he was under instruction to do it.

Snowe revealed that the Senate directed Minister Piah to issue a correction, noting, "The Senate told him to correct because it is affecting the reputation of their colleague, and this could be any other senator. It's been more than three months now, and nothing has happened."

The controversy traces back to May 2025, when the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) accused Senator Snowe of making subversive statements aimed at destabilizing the government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

In a public release dated May 24, 2025, the government claimed that Snowe had vowed to use his ECOWAS connections to undermine the Boakai administration, citing remarks he allegedly made on the radio program Spoon Talk

The statement, which was circulated to international partners, including the ECOWAS Parliament, where Snowe serves as a representative, accused him of plotting to create chaos in Liberia.

Senator Snowe swiftly rejected the allegations, describing them as unfounded, defamatory, and malicious. He condemned the government's publication as irresponsible and reckless and announced plans to sue the Liberian government for defamation.

Following his complaint, the Liberian Senate launched an internal review. At the same time, a fact-check by Local Voices Liberia found that the government-attributed quotes were misleading and that viral video clips used to support the accusations were doctored or manipulated.

In a show of accountability, Snowe suspended his participation in an ECOWAS Parliament mission and returned home to confront the allegations head-on.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah has denied claims that the government is targeting Senator Snowe, insisting that no one in the administration is pursuing or threatening him. However, Piah also made counteraccusations about Snowe's political conduct during previous administration.

The matter remains a source of political tension, with Senator Snowe pressing for Minister Piah's correction while the government continues to downplay the claims of political targeting. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.