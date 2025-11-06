Liberia: Lumds Ends 5-Day Seminar

The Liberia United Methodist Development Service (LUMDS) has concluded a five-day seminar to review the organization's challenges, achievements, and ongoing work across the country.

The event, titled "Competence Seminar 2025 - Partnership in Development," was held under the theme: "Daring to Surrender: Exploring the Dilemmas of Locally Led Development."

Speaking during the opening ceremony in Marshall, Margibi County, the Bishop of the United Methodist Church, Rev. Samuel Quire, reminded participants that as people of faith and development partners, all good works must be rooted in genuine relationships founded on the belief that "God works through all people in every place when they choose to collaborate rather than compete."

"For more than a decade," Bishop Quire noted, "Competence has stood as a beacon of partnership and shared learning within the development community. It has served as a platform where nations, churches, and communities come together bound by a common vision to uplift the poor and to reflect sincerely on what it means to trust, empower, and share leadership."

He emphasized that the gathering was not merely a seminar, but "a sacred space for the transformation of minds, systems, and hearts."

Delivering the keynote address, Jonathan Kaipay, Manager of the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County, urged communities to unite in pursuing development initiatives.

Mr. Kaipay stressed that when communities join forces to undertake projects, they create a foundation for inclusive progress and collective ownership, ensuring that "no one is left behind."

The seminar, held at a local hotel along the Marshall Highway, brought together participants from Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, and Norway, marking a vibrant exchange of ideas and experiences. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.