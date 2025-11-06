Liberia: Lumds Ends 5-Day Seminar

5 November 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka Hoffman

The Liberia United Methodist Development Service (LUMDS) has concluded a five-day seminar to review the organization's challenges, achievements, and ongoing work across the country.

The event, titled "Competence Seminar 2025 - Partnership in Development," was held under the theme: "Daring to Surrender: Exploring the Dilemmas of Locally Led Development."

Speaking during the opening ceremony in Marshall, Margibi County, the Bishop of the United Methodist Church, Rev. Samuel Quire, reminded participants that as people of faith and development partners, all good works must be rooted in genuine relationships founded on the belief that "God works through all people in every place when they choose to collaborate rather than compete."

"For more than a decade," Bishop Quire noted, "Competence has stood as a beacon of partnership and shared learning within the development community. It has served as a platform where nations, churches, and communities come together bound by a common vision to uplift the poor and to reflect sincerely on what it means to trust, empower, and share leadership."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He emphasized that the gathering was not merely a seminar, but "a sacred space for the transformation of minds, systems, and hearts."

Delivering the keynote address, Jonathan Kaipay, Manager of the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County, urged communities to unite in pursuing development initiatives.

Mr. Kaipay stressed that when communities join forces to undertake projects, they create a foundation for inclusive progress and collective ownership, ensuring that "no one is left behind."

The seminar, held at a local hotel along the Marshall Highway, brought together participants from Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, and Norway, marking a vibrant exchange of ideas and experiences. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.