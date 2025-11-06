The political landscape of Bong County is experiencing a seismic shift as former Representative Edward W. Karfiah gains unprecedented public support, rekindling confidence in leadership rooted in development and community service.

Bong County, November 5, 2025: Across towns and villages, citizens are rallying behind Karfiah, a former lawmaker of District #5 and 2023 senatorial contender whose track record in healthcare, education, and community empowerment continues to resonate deeply with ordinary people.

Over the weekend, hundreds of residents, traditional midwives, and local leaders gathered in Totota, Salala District, to honor Karfiah for his instrumental role in constructing the Mary E. Horton Health Center, a facility now described as the "heartbeat" of Lower Bong's health system.

The ceremony, marked by songs, cultural displays, and heartfelt tributes, reflected a groundswell of appreciation for a man many say "did not wait for power to serve."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Resident Madam Jusu Kollie, a traditional midwife, praised Karfiah for transforming maternal healthcare in the region.

"Before this clinic, we used to carry pregnant women miles away to Gbarnga or Kakata. Many didn't make it. Today, because of Karfiah, our mothers and children are safe," she said.

The Mary E. Horton Health Center, equipped with maternity wards, laboratory units, and emergency response capacity, now serves thousands of citizens across Salala and its neighboring communities. Local health workers credit Karfiah's initiative for significantly reducing preventable deaths and improving healthcare access in rural Bong.

In his remarks, Mr. Karfiah expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated his vision of people-centered development.

"Leadership is not about title or position; it's about service," he said. "My mission has always been to uplift lives and build communities that can stand on their own strength."

Although he narrowly lost the 2023 senatorial race, Karfiah's ongoing work and growing public endorsement have renewed political discussions in Bong County. Analysts say his popularity sends a clear message that citizens value visible, impactful leadership over political rhetoric.

Meanwhile, incumbent Senator Prince K. Moye is reportedly facing mounting pressure as calls intensify for renewed representation, one that mirrors Karfiah's development-driven approach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Political observers describe the current momentum as a defining moment for Bong County's leadership trajectory. With increasing community backing, Edward Karfiah is positioning himself not just as a politician but as a symbol of practical development and integrity-driven leadership.

As the county looks ahead to another election cycle, one sentiment is becoming unmistakably clear: Bong's people are rallying around those who build, not just those who promise. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.