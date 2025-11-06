Liberia: NPP Risks Fading Into Irrelevance

- Former National Chairman warns

Maryland County Senator and former National Chairman of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), James P. Biney, has sounded an alarm over what he describes as conflicting signals and growing division within the party, warning that if the trend continues, the NPP could fade into political irrelevance.

In a strongly worded post on November 4, 2025, Senator Biney questioned the NPP's current identity and direction amid ongoing uncertainty about its political alliances.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Of recent, I have been pondering over the conflicting signals emanating from the party, the NPP, and the consequences thereof. One day, we are still a part of the CDC; another day, we are not. The question is, what really is NPP now, or better still, what does the party stand for?" he wrote.

According to the Maryland lawmaker, following the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, the NPP's National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to return to its independent political status. He said this move was designed to give the party freedom to assess national issues without partisan influence.

"An independent NPP would place the party in a position to criticize the government for bad policy decisions and to commend the government where it scored high. This was the first step for the party to regain public attention following the elections," Biney explained.

The Senator outlined three main reasons why independence was crucial: to unite both sides of the party under a single agenda, rebuild internal structures, and strengthen recruitment.

He noted, "Partisans who supported the UP will not accept that they are opposition, nor will partisans who supported the CDC accept that they are part of the government. An NPP void of the two big parties (CDC and UP) can freely rebuild its structures and focus on recruitment and expansion of the party, which it cannot easily achieve while under the influence of another party."

Reflecting on past political mistakes, Biney cautioned members against repeating the 2017 election experience, when he said the party was reduced to nothing.

I hope we learned from the 2017 elections playbook when the party earned no respect, and we were told we needed to be grateful because the NPP was nothing. I see some walking in the same dark path as if there weren't lessons learned, he lamented.

Sharing a personal reflection on his political stance, Biney said his independence was rooted in principle, not convenience.

"I have always been an independent political mind. The former President and I are from the same region, and we have kept a good relationship. Politics aside, he is a good man with a good heart. But when I thought we needed a change, I walked away despite the enormity of benefits I stood to personally gain had I stayed," he recounted.

Referencing Liberia's 2017 coalition victory, Biney credited the success to the smaller parties that joined the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Looking toward the future, Senator Biney reaffirmed his commitment to contest the 2029 elections, stressing that his loyalty remains with the NPP alone.

"No desperation will lead me to prioritize the CDC or UP above the NPP. Their partisans don't have to support me if they don't have reasons to, just as I am at liberty to give my support to the party of my choice," he emphasized.

He also lamented the NPP's diminishing visibility despite its historical role in Liberian politics.

According to him, except for NPP partisans, nobody knows where the NPP headquarters is right now. Even the ANC and Liberty Party are more visible. A leadership with foresight can still transform the party across Liberia before 2029. At that point, the party would be so attractive that they wouldn't have to crawl behind any party.

Ending on a serious note, Biney emphasized that other parties would fear and respect NPP and seek its support. He warned that if they miscalculate 2029, NPP will disappear into oblivion right before their eyes because people cannot keep doing the same thing and expect different results.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, NPP Standard Bearer and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has responded to concerns over internal divisions, calling for reconciliation and unity.

The NPP and its survival are more important than any one individual, she stated. "My commitment to peace, unity, and the forward march is most important. No noise, no word, no distraction will lead me away from this path. Let's leave the old and embrace the future."

Madam Taylor revealed that plans are underway for a reconciliation meeting involving all party leaders and stakeholders.

"This is the first step. All will be included. The future is ours to take and forge a new day. Together we can turn our stones into building blocks," she added. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.