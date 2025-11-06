Liberia: Boakai Govt Hijacks CMC's Gbarnga Bridge Initiative?

Weeks after government halted a bridge initiative led by opposition Citizens Movement for Change in Bong County, Public Works Minister Giddings says, the project has been captured in the proposed 2026 national budget.

Gbarnga, Bong County, November 5, 2025: The Government of Liberia has confirmed that funding for the much-discussed Gbarnga Bridge Project, recently launched by Musa Hassan Bility's Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), has already been included in the national budget.

In an official communication to CMC National Chairman, James M.V. Yougie, Public Works Minister Roland Layfette Giddings disclosed that the bridge project is part of the government's ongoing national infrastructure development plan.

The 38-meter bridge, earmarked for construction in Bong County, will connect key communities in Gbarnga, including Civil Compound, Brooklyn, Gboveh Hill, and Jorkpenmue.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Minister Giddings explained that the Ministry of Public Works is finalizing technical documentation and preparing to procure a qualified contractor to commence work on the project using public funds.

"The project has been captured in the national budget, and the Ministry is taking all necessary steps to implement it in line with engineering and procurement standards," Giddings stated.

The Ministry's clarification follows a recent groundbreaking ceremony organized by CMC and Bong County District #3 Representative J. Marvin Cole, which the government later halted.

The Ministry said the CMC-led initiative proceeded without prior approval or submission of technical designs, a breach of procedures governing public infrastructure projects.

Despite this, the CMC's effort received overwhelming community support, as residents celebrated what they believed to be a long-awaited step toward improved road access and local connectivity.

However, Minister Giddings emphasized that while the government appreciates citizen-driven development initiatives, all infrastructure projects must adhere to national standards for safety, quality, and accountability.

"We encourage private-sector and citizen participation in development, but all such efforts must align with existing government plans to avoid duplication and ensure the best use of public resources," the Minister noted.

He further advised that future proposals from private or political entities must include comprehensive technical documentation, including site surveys, geotechnical and hydrological studies, and detailed structural designs to ensure proper review and authorization before implementation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reaffirming the Ministry's mandate, Giddings stressed that the Ministry of Public Works remains the sole authority for approving, supervising, and executing public infrastructure projects across Liberia.

In closing, the Ministry expressed gratitude to the Citizens Movement for Change for its demonstrated commitment to development and assured that it remains open to future collaboration once all procedural requirements are met.

The government's confirmation now places the long-anticipated Gbarnga bridge squarely under state supervision, signaling renewed attention to infrastructure delivery while underscoring the importance of coordination between government and community-led initiatives. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.