Ghana: Journalists Urged to Rely On Rti Law for Credible Investigations

5 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah, Sunyani

The police have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with an arson case that occurred on Monday, October 20, at Asuakwa near New Dormaa in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region.

The suspect, Stephen Kodom, was arrested from his hideout at Wenchi on Saturday, November 1, following a tip-off to the police.

The incident, which happened around 12 a.m., resulted in the death of a couple and the destruction of their personal belongings, estimated at several millions of Ghana cedis.

According to the police, the suspect is believed to be responsible for the burning to death of Nana Ampofo, aged 65, and Grace Adu Boafoa, aged 49. The couple were burnt beyond recognition in their private residence.

A statement issued and signed by the Bono Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, and copied to The Ghanaian Times on Monday, confirmed that the suspect was arrested following credible information from informants.

The statement said the suspect has been arraigned before the Sunyani District Court on provisional charges of murder and causing unlawful damage, pending further investigation.

The presiding judge, Eric Danning, remanded the suspect into police custody to reappear in court on Tuesday, November 11.

