Ghana: Newmont Wins Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice

Newmont, a mining giant, has won the Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice for the third consecutive time at the just-ended 2025 HR Focus Africa Awards held in Accra.

The company also retained its title as the Best Organisation in Inclusion and Diversity for the third consecutive biennial awards cycle.

The HR Focus Africa Awards, held at the Accra International Conference Centre, is a biennial event that celebrates organisations across Africa that demonstrate innovation in human resource management, people-centered leadership, effective workplace culture, and strategic HR practices.

Newmont first won the Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice in 2021 and has sustained this achievement through 2023 and now 2025.

This year also marks the company's second consecutive win in Best HR Management in the Mining Industry, Best Organisation in Recruitment and Selection, and Best Organisation in Compensation and Benefits, further cementing its leadership in HR excellence across the mining sector and beyond.

Newmont achieved first place in Best HR Management in the Mining Industry, Best Organisation in Compensation and Benefits, Best Organisation in Recruitment and Selection, Best Organisation in HR Information Systems (HRIS), and Best Organisation in Diversity and Inclusion.

The company secured second position in Rewards Management, Performance Management, Organisational Culture, Flexible & Remote Work, and Sustainable HR Management. It also placed third in Learning and Development and Employee Relations, fourth in Employee Safety, Wellbeing and Workplace Design, and sixth in HR Team of the Year.

Two of Newmont's HR team professionals also earned individual awards: Georgina Bartels was named HR Manager of the Year, and Rawbil Soale received the HR Rising Star of the Year award.