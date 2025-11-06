West Africa: Ghana Records 7,000 Cancer Cases ...4,000 Deaths

Ghana recorded over 7,000 cases of breast and prostate cancer in recent years, resulting in nearly 4,000 deaths, according to the Global Cancer Observatory.

This sobering statistic formed the foundation of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine's intensified health outreach, unveiled at the Sanso Community Grand Durbar and Health Screening in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Representing the company's Community Relations Manager, Mr Edmund Oduro Agyei--the speaker emphasised the urgency of early detection and community-wide education.

"Many individuals are diagnosed at late stages due to lack of awareness and limited access to screenings," he said, adding, "Early detection and timely intervention must become our strongest allies."

The Obuasi Mine's campaign, part of its Integrated Health Improvement Programme under the 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP), has reached over 23,000 people since 2021.

This year alone, more than 5,000 residents have benefited from mini clinics in Binsere and Wawase, radio outreach, and tailored education in churches, mosques, and schools.

The initiative, executed in partnership with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, AGA Health Foundation, Geocrest, Smile Foundation, and the Obuasi East and West Municipal Health Directorates, also extended screenings and mental health education to security agencies and vulnerable groups.

In addition to awareness efforts, AngloGold Ashanti is investing in health infrastructure. Projects nearing completion include an ultra-modern health centre for Binsere/Dokyiwa, a CHPS compound and staff quarters at Apitikooko, and a refurbished Akrokerri Health Centre with a surgical theatre.

"Let us not end the activism on October 31; let us be advocates for change beyond Pink October, supporting each other in prioritising our health and wellbeing," he intoned.

The durbar concluded with a call to collective action: "The fight against cancer and any disease is a communal one. It requires our strength, determination, and compassion," he emphasised.