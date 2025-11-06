Ghana: End 'Who-You-Know' Culture in Healthcare Delivery - Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has called for an end to the "who-you-know" culture in the delivery of healthcare services across the country.

He said the practice undermined fairness, compromised patient safety, and eroded public confidence in the health system, particularly among vulnerable citizens without influence or connections.

According to him, access to healthcare must be based on need and not on personal ties, stressing that health institutions must work together to strengthen ethical standards, accountability, and professionalism in hospitals and clinics nationwide.

He made the call yesterday at the 2025 annual conference of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) in Koforidua.

Mr Akandoh said, as part of efforts to address discrimination in healthcare delivery, he had adopted unannounced visits to health facilities to gain firsthand insight into service delivery and the challenges faced by patients and staff.

"The treatment of patients with care, dignity, and respect has virtually become my signature message since I became Minister for Health. Visiting health facilities allows us to have first-hand information about what goes on in various settings," he said.

The Minister said he had occasionally disguised himself during such visits to observe the treatment of ordinary patients. "At times, I have had to disguise myself, using my height and demeanour to appear sincere. After such encounters, people come back and say, 'Oh, we are sorry.' But I do not appreciate apologies alone," he noted.

He urged healthcare providers to eliminate discrimination and treat all patients with respect and compassion, adding that this principle was central to the government's health agenda.

Mr Akandoh commended CHAG for its significant contribution to the nation's healthcare system, describing it as a "beacon of compassion and healing," especially in remote communities.

"For decades, CHAG has embodied this responsibility with remarkable devotion. Beyond delivering over 30 per cent of health services nationwide lies a greater truth -- you are more than providers of care; you are custodians of faith, dignity, and humanity in our health system," he said.

The Minister also acknowledged the challenges faced by healthcare workers, including heavy workloads, resource constraints, and salary delays.

He assured that the Ministry was working to clear posting backlogs and resolve payment issues to ensure that health personnel could serve with dignity and confidence.

Mr Akandoh reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to partnering with CHAG to promote ethical leadership, mentorship, and support for health workers, and to integrate CHAG's values into the upcoming Health Sector Medium-Term Development Plan (2026-2029).