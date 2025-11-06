Ghana: Rice Farmers Renew Call for Adequate Investment in Local Production

Rice farmers in Adelakope-Somanya in the Eastern Region have called for adequate investment in local rice production to help reduce the importation of foreign rice into the country.

They said that the poor processing of local rice due to the lack of modern processing machines and other farming equipment had led to its low sale as farmers struggled to get buyers for harvested local rice.

The rice farmers raised the concern when members of the Committee on Environment, Science, and Technology and the Climate Change Caucus in Parliament visited their rice farm during a field visit on Sunday.

According to one of the rice farmers, Mr. Teye Daniel Adela, the time for the harvesting of rice was dependent on its sale as some of the buyers delayed in making payment.

"The situation here is the same as it is in other places. It is our customers that delay in purchasing the rice, which has also delayed our harvesting. Once our customers delay in buying the rice, then it means that we might not be able to harvest the rice this season," Mr. Adela said.

"For those that have the money, you tell them that you want to start the harvesting early, they try everything possible to support you to help you do your broadcasting, tilling, and crossing of the rice. However, when it is time for them to give you money for the first application, then they delay," he added.

Mr. Adela, therefore, called for the needed input to be made into rice farming to help improve yields and ensure that the farmers get buyers for their produce.

"If the government can put in much money or provide us with machines that will make the farming easier and we will have enough rice to feed the local market," he said.

Another rice farmer and Harvester Operator, Mr. Mathias Kwatey, said that some of the local rice that were processed contained stones in them, which sometimes accounted for the low sales.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to assist local rice processors to acquire modern processing machines.

For his part, a member of the Committee on Environment, Science, and Technology and the Climate Change Caucus in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Berekum West, Mr. Dickson Kyere-Duah, underscored the need for rice farmers to incorporate measures that helped in the reduction of methane gas emission into their farming practices.

"We need the rice as an important measure of our food security drive. At the same time, we should also be very mindful of the negative impact of methane," the legislature said.

Mr. Kyere-Duah explained that methane was produced in rice farms as a result of anaerobic decomposition and therefore urged the farmers to avoid stagnation of water and allow the water to flow.

He opined that the field visit would enhance their capacity as legislators to assist the government and policymakers to develop policies, measures, and technologies to help improve local rice production and reduce importation.