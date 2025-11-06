Ghana: GIP, Mpharma Ghana Partner to Expand Access to Affordable Healthcare

Growth Investment Partners (GIP) Ghana Ltd, an investment platform established by British International Investment (BII), has announced a strategic investment in mPharma Ghana Ltd, a patient-centred and technology-driven healthcare company improving access to affordable medicines across Africa.

GIP's investment will enable mPharma to optimise inventory in its existing Mutti pharmacy network across Ghana and Francophone West Africa (FWA), while also expanding its franchise model - QualityRx - to new markets in the West African region and supporting local pharmacy owners to expand access to affordable, community-based healthcare in Togo and Benin.

Mr Jacob Kholi, Chief Executive and Investment Officer of GIP Ghana, said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday that "Our focus remains on supporting high-impact businesses that improve essential services for everyday people. Strengthening mPharma's footprint in Francophone West Africa will help more communities access affordable medicines while reinforcing the resilience of regional healthcare systems."

Founded in 2013, mPharma has grown into one of Africa's most innovative healthcare providers, addressing the persistent challenge of limited access to affordable medicines.

Through its Mutti pharmacy network and complementary services such as Mutti Doctor -- a virtual consultation and community screening service -- mPharma provides timely access to licensed doctors, reduces patient wait times from hours to minutes, and promotes early detection and management of chronic conditions.

The company's franchise model offers pharmacy owners a multi-year partnership that has enabled mPharma to build a broad pharmacy network that brings affordable care closer to communities, converting independent community pharmacies into trusted primary healthcare access points under the Mutti brand.

Mr Kwesi Arhin, Chief Executive Officer of mPharma, said, "Access to affordable medicines remains one of the most critical healthcare challenges across the region. With GIP's support, we can continue to strengthen our partnerships with pharmacies and healthcare providers to enhance patient care and ensure equitable access to quality medicines across Ghana, Francophone West Africa, and the wider Sub-Saharan region."

Mr Kwabena Asante-Poku, BII Country Director, Ghana, said, "We are proud to deepen our support for mPharma through GIP's investment. BII has been an investor in mPharma for several years, and we have seen firsthand the company's impact in improving access to affordable medicines and healthcare across Africa. This new partnership will help accelerate mPharma's expansion in Francophone West Africa, strengthening health systems and delivering essential services to more communities."

mPharma's impact is already visible. Its Mutti membership programme has grown from fewer than 10,000 members in 2019 to more than 400,000 at the end of 2024 across Africa. Over 70 per cent of patients report lower drug prices at Mutti pharmacies, while more than 75 per cent of members report no stockouts of essential medicines.