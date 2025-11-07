Nigeria: Tinubu Swears in New Ministers, Vows to Defeat Terrorism

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro and Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, SAN, as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking shortly after the swearing ceremony witnessed by members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the President promised that even though the task ahead is immense, his administration is engaging and terrorism will be defeated.

Doro who was nominated by President Tinubu to replace the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Nentawe Yilwatda was screened two weeks ago by the National Assembly.

On his part, Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, SAN who was confirmed by the senate on Thursday, was nominated to replace the former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, who left office under controversial circumstances over irregularities in his academic qualifications.

President Tinubu swore in the ministers just before the commencement of the FEC meeting at the Council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President addressed the council after the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun briefed the FEC members on the ongoing economic reforms and the performance of the economy so far.

President Tinubu said the most important thing is the fact that "despite the political headwind, we will continue to engage with our partners. So the task ahead is immense. We are engaging the world diplomatically, and we assure all of you that we will defeat terrorism in country".

He also said the task ahead was immense "but we are resolved to move forward with unity and purpose, guided by renewed hope, agenda to build a prosperous, inclusive and resilient Nigeria".

Among those present at the meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federal (SGF) Senator George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Didi Walson-Jack; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; including cabinet ministers and Special Advisers