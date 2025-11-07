Nigeria: 'Trump's Threats Has Exposed Nigerian Government's Incompetence', Says ADC Strategist

A member of the Strategy Team of the opposition coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chile Igbauwa, has criticised the President Bola Tinubu administration, stating that the recent threats by US President Donald Trump has exposed the incompetence of the Nigerian government in handling its diplomatic appointments and international relations.

Speaking on Channels Television, Igbauwa said the current scramble to appoint ambassadors has exposed a pattern of mismanagement and inefficiency within the government.

"Measures that are being taken now and measures that ought to have been taken over the years... a government assumes office and they don't have ambassadors all over the world. It's not like it's a new creation; those positions have always existed. If you withdraw them, you should be able to put them back in time," Igbauwa said.

He described it as "evidence of incompetence that it takes threats from President Trump for the Nigerian government to realise that they need ambassadors in all their embassies across the world."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Igbauwa also slammed the government's explanations in response to Trump's allegations, noting, "The fact that it also took explanations from Trump to begin to have explanations from the government shows clear evidence of failure of governance."

He went further to question the credibility of statements from government officials, saying, "Some of the presentations from government officials are clearly unconvincing.

"For instance, my good friend and former colleague, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, just opened the constitution and said it provides for a secular state, so it's impossible to have genocide.

"We agree that it may not be complete genocide against one religious group as such, but does it mean that when the constitution has a provision and the government doesn't implement it, the provision comes into force? You see, he was hard put to make a defense."