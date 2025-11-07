Nigeria: Pregnant Women Struggle At Mahuta Health Clinic in Kaduna State

blog

For many pregnant women in Mahuta community in Kaduna State, accessing healthcare is a daily nightmare. With just one overstretched health clinic serving more than 20,000 people, the chances of safe delivery are often left to chance, leaving families anxious and vulnerable.

Mahuta, a farming and trading community in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, relies on a single primary healthcare centre (PHC), however, the centre suffers from unreliable electricity, irregular water supply, dilapidated infrastructure, and significant shortages of medications and staff.

The facility is not a Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) focal point, meaning drug supply and funding are inconsistent. Currently, only one nurse attends to patients, making long waits inevitable and reducing the quality-of-care women receive.

Pregnant women are among the most affected. While health awareness has encouraged more to seek antenatal care, the influx has overwhelmed the limited resources, creating a situation where services are grossly inadequate for demand.

"Pregnant women did not want to come to the clinic before, but now with more awareness, they troop in, overwhelming the facilities, including drugs," explained Hassana Muhammad, a 40-year-old mother of three.

Another resident, Isiyaka Saleh, appeals for urgent support. "We need more maternity rooms and medical staff. Pregnant women should not suffer or risk their lives because our clinic lacks space and equipment."

The Village Head, Alhaji Yahuza Umar, noted how population growth has made the situation worse:

"Our clinic cannot serve us and our neighbours. It is not enough for our people, let alone accommodating others. We need expansion, more drugs, and additional medical personnel. Otherwise, people will trek long distances or fall back on untrained providers."

Mahuta has already recorded deaths among pregnant women and children, largely due to inadequate services and overstretched staff. Families who can afford it seek expensive private hospitals, while the poorest turn to untrained providers, worsening health risks. The collapse or shutdown of the clinic would trigger a severe health crisis across Mahuta and nearby villages.

This therefore underscores the urgent need for intervention as underlined by Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Plan (2023-2026). The second pillar of the plan emphasises efficient, equitable, and quality health systems, a vision yet to reach Mahuta. Encouragingly, the Kaduna State Government has pledged to upgrade 255 PHCs to Level 2 facilities, with a focus on neonatal and maternal care. For Mahuta, this policy must translate into immediate, practical improvements.

Government and stakeholders must:

Prioritise infrastructural upgrade of the clinic to a level 2 PHC to serve the growing health needs of the people,

Ensure consistent drug supply, and

Recruit more skilled staff

"The collapse of this clinic would trigger a health crisis," warned Alhaji Yahuza. "If properly supported, Mahuta PHC can save lives and give our women hope for safer motherhood."