Ghana: Family of Late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings Thank Ghanaians, Invites Tributes to Celebrate Her Legacy

6 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Agyeman-Rawlings and allied families have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians and friends around the world for the immense love and sympathy shown following the sudden passing of Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

In an announcement, the family invited individuals, groups, and institutions who wish to honour her memory to submit tributes via email to TRIBUTES@NANAKONADU.ORG.

They encouraged friends and well-wishers to share their personal experiences, photographs, videos, and memories of how the late former First Lady touched their lives through her work.

According to the family, those who prefer to submit hard copies may deliver their tributes and photos to Trudy at the Office of Former President Rawlings, located at No. 1 Sekou Toure Link, Ridge, near the Ridge Hospital.

The family urged that all tributes be submitted within two weeks of the announcement.

The family expressed appreciation for the continued prayers, kind words, and support they have received during this difficult period.

By: Jacob Aggrey

