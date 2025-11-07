Gabon/Nigeria: Gabon Brace for Super Eagles, Name Aubameyang, Others in Squad List

In a massive anticipation of their pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff matchup against the Nigeria's Super Eagles, Gabon's national team, the Panthers, have unveiled a strong 27-man roster.

At a press conference in Libreville on Thursday, head coach of Gabon, Thierry Mouyouma revealed the squad list that would be available to play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The C.S. Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, will host the eagerly awaited match on Thursday, November 13, 2025. In the following round of the African playoffs, the winner of Gabon vs. Nigeria will play the winner of Cameroon vs. DR Congo.

Marseille and former Arsenal and Barcelona forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, will lead the pack for the Gabonese team. Alongside the 36-year-old, the likes of the Lemina brothers - Noha Lemina and Mario Lemina - Denis Bouanga (Gabon's highest goalscorer in the qualifiers with eight goals), and others are veterans that have made been named in the squad list.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The full list of the Panthers is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Jean-Noël Amonome (AS Arta/Solar7, Djibouti), Donald Nzé (AS Mangasport), Anthony Mfa Mezui (FC Rodange, Luxembourg)

Defenders: Bruno Ecuele Manga (Chamois Niortais, France), Lloyd Palun (RWD Molenbeek, Belgium), Aaron Appindangoye (No club), Johann Obiang (Stade Lavallois, France), David Sambissa (Pau FC, France), Sidney Obissa (Olympiakos Nicosia, Cyprus)

Midfielders: Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Guélor Kanga (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Jim Allevinah (Clermont Foot, France), Louis Ameka Autchanga (Sabah FC, Azerbaijan), Noha Lemina (Yverdon Sport FC, Switzerland), Yoann Wachter (US Saint-Malo, France)

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille, France), Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC, USA), Axel Meye (CR Belouizdad, Algeria), Aaron Boupendza (Al-Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Ulrick Eneme Ella (Angers SCO, France).

Although Gabon played well in the 2026 World Cup qualifications, they were unable to overtake Côte d'Ivoire for first place in Group E.

They ultimately had to settle for second place in the group (25 points), only one point behind their rivals from Ivory Coast (26 points).

Vanguard News