Nigeria: Senate Orders NAFDAC to End Sachet Alcohol Production By Dec 31

The Senate has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to fully enforce -- without further extension -- the December 31, 2025 deadline for phasing out the production of alcoholic drinks in sachets and small bottles.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South) during Tuesday's plenary.

Presenting the motion, Ekpenyong said the phase-out aligns with global regulatory standards aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm. He recalled that in 2018, the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and industry groups including the Association of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE) signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to gradually eliminate sachet and small-bottle alcohol products.

He noted that after manufacturers requested more time, the Federal Government approved a one-year moratorium in 2024 to enable producers to exhaust existing stock and transition to acceptable packaging.

Ekpenyong, however, expressed concern over fresh requests for another extension, warning that it could weaken regulatory efforts and prolong the circulation of products the policy seeks to control.

"As the December 2025 deadline approaches, some manufacturers are seeking an extension. We need to prioritise public health and uphold regulatory standards," he said.

He added that the availability of high-strength alcohol in small, affordable sachets has contributed to increased consumption among young people and has been linked to various social and health challenges.

Lawmakers who debated the motion supported stricter enforcement. Senator Anthony Ani (Ebonyi South) said the prevalence of cheap alcohol products required immediate attention.

In his ruling, Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the Senate's directive as timely. He urged NAFDAC to ensure full compliance with the deadline, saying further extensions could undermine national efforts to address substance abuse.

"This is a matter of urgency. The agency must act decisively to protect Nigerians, especially young people," Akpabio said.