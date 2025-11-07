Nigeria: Govt to Establish Presidential Task Force On 'Detty' December, Approves Tourism Zones

The Federal Government says it will establish a Presidential Task Force on 'Detty "December to coordinate inter-agency efforts and enhance Nigeria's global image as a festive destination.

Detty December is the vibrant, month-long celebration in Nigeria that takes place in December, filled with parties, concerts, weddings, and cultural events.

A major of the extravaganza is the return of the diaspora, who come home to reconnect and celebrate the festive season, their influx injects significant money into the economy, boosting sectors like hospitality, entertainment, and retail.

The Federal Government also approved the establishment of Tourism and Cultural Economic Zones across the six geopolitical regions and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Musawa said the initiative would leverage regional strengths and promote Nigeria's rich cultural diversity as a driver of economic growth.

"The Council approved the establishment of Tourism and Cultural Economic Zones across the country -- one in each of the six geopolitical zones and the FCT," she said.

"These zones will help us harness the peculiar cultural and creative assets of every state, working closely with state governments to project their unique tourism and creative identities."

She explained that the model mirrors successful international tourism approaches in countries like Mexico and Saudi Arabia, where key destinations are developed and branded as global attractions.

"We plan to build on iconic Nigerian destinations such as Obudu, Yankari, and Coco Beach, and brand them as standalone tourism hubs," the minister added.

Musawa said the Council also approved the adoption of Naija Season, a national tourism brand developed by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), showcasing Nigerian festivals throughout the year.

She noted the Presidential Task Force on Detty December would bring together key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including aviation, interior, and power, to support Lagos and other states in maximizing the potential of the festive season.

"This initiative will help Nigeria position itself as a global festive destination while strengthening inter-agency coordination," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister further revealed that FEC approved the reactivation of the Presidential Council on Tourism Promotion and Investment, to be chaired by President Tinubu.

"This council will strengthen inter-ministerial collaboration and project Nigeria's image of peace, unity, and stability to the global community," she said.

Musawa added that the Council also endorsed a cross-sectoral memorandum on Intellectual Property (IP) reforms jointly developed by the Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment, Justice, and Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.

She said the IP framework would allow Nigerian creatives to use their intellectual property as collateral to access funding and promote innovation in the sector.

"It's a new dawn for Nigeria's creative industry -- one that gives our artists the power to own, protect, and profit from their ideas," Musawa said