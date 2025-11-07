Nigeria: Peter Obi Donates ₦15m to School of Nursing, Rejects Naming Building After Him

There was a mild drama at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital School of Nursing and Midwifery, Ihiala, Anambra State, when the former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Mr. Peter Obi, rejected the management's plan to name the school's new five - storey administrative building after him.

During his visit to the hospital, Obi donated ₦15 million for infrastructure development in the School of Nursing. Apparently excited by the donation, the Administrator of the school, Rev. Fr. Chidiebere Ughaerumba, announced that the building, which is at the final stage of completion, would be named after Peter Obi in appreciation of his consistent support to the school.

Fr. Ughaerumba said the gesture was also in recognition of the former governor's long-standing commitment to education and healthcare development, especially his assistance to the institution during and after his tenure as governor of Anambra State.

However, Obi instantly objected to the proposal, insisting that his donations were acts of service to humanity and not gestures deserving of personal recognition.

He stated that throughout his time in public office, he had consistently declined similar offers, including chieftaincy titles, honorary degrees, and national awards, because he believed service should not be tied to self-glorification.

"When I was governor, many wanted to honour me with titles and awards, but I always declined. Even local governments wanted to name streets after me, and I said no. Any day I want to be called 'Doctor,' I will go and earn it. Whatever I need, God has already given me," he said.

Obi explained that he preferred to use his resources to support schools and hospitals rather than indulge in personal luxuries.

According to him, it would be meaningless to live lavishly while important institutions lacked basic facilities.

He added: "Just this week, I have visited five schools and donated between ₦5 million and ₦15 million each. It is better to use money to support education than to throw parties or buy new cars."

He reiterated his commitment to supporting education and healthcare, which he described as "the two most important sectors for national development."

Speaking at the event, the Bishop of Nnewi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Jonas-Benson Okoye, commended Obi for his humility, noting however that the institution does not need his permission to honour him.

The Bishop recalled that as governor, Obi named the Prof. Kenneth Dike Library in Awka after the renowned historian, adding that recognizing individuals who have contributed meaningfully to society helps to inspire others.

"Honouring good deeds is not vanity; it encourages others to serve with sincerity," the Bishop said.