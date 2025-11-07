Africa: Terrorism Exerting Huge Toll On People of West Africa - Touray

Omar Alieu Touray, President of ECOWAS Commission, has lamented that terrorism and violent extremism have exerted a huge toll on the socio-economic well-being of the people of West Africa in the last decade.

He disclosed this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the first West African Islamic conference on security and governance in Abuja, on Thursday.

The three-day event organised by Jam'iyyatu Ansariddeen Atijjaniyya in collaboration with ECOWAS was held to create and implement an action plan on the role of Islamic organisations in countering terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa and the Sahel through non-kinetic strategies.

"West Africa and the Sahel have become the frontline of the global fight against terrorism", the ECOWAS president said, adding that, "The 2025 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report reveals a significant shift in global terrorism patterns, with Africa emerging as the new hub of terrorist activities. The Sahel region in particular has seen a dramatic increase in terrorist operations."

Touray, who said ECOWAS had emphasised the application of non-kinetic and kinetic strategies in tackling the menace, said its Regional Action Plan Against Terrorism outlines a series of initiatives in this regard, providing roles for multiple actors from both state and non-state institutions.

"Terrorism and violent extremism are threats that take root within our communities. Although prevention is better than cure, we are at a stage where we must work both to prevent extremism and tackle terrorism wherever it occurs. In a region with a youthful population, it is important to pay attention to the situation of these youths and channel their energies into positive activities," he said.

The current Emir of Kano is Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was the Royal Father of the Day also expressed dismay over the wanton killings and destruction in the sub-region by terrorists and extremists.

"Let us work together to implement the recommendations and strategies outlined in this declaration," he said, adding that, "Let us empower Islamic organisations to promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and co-existence, as guided by the Prophet.

"Let us strive to create a region where every individual can live in peace, security, and dignity. Let us work together to build a brighter future for our children and our communities."

At the end of the conference, stakeholders called for Muslims and Christians in West Africa to continue to genuinely collaborate to fight terrorism and religious extremism in the sub-region.

While noting the need to empower communities as active agents of security to foster resilience, social cohesion, and long-term stability in the fight against violent extremism, the Conference also called for the realisation that terrorists are indifferent to what faith anybody belongs.

Participants, therefore, called for collaboration between government, scholars, and security agencies to strengthen counter-terrorism education, promote interfaith dialogue, and enhance social inclusion.

They concluded that empowering Islamic leadership is essential for sustainable peace, national security, and community resilience against terrorism.