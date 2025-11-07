Nigeria: 81% of Nigerians Consider Ride-Hailing Safer - Report

A new Ride-Hailing Safety Index Report commissioned by Bolt and conducted by leading research company, Ipsos, has revealed that 81% of Nigerian passengers perceive ride-hailing as safer than other transport options.

This underscores the growing trust in app-based mobility and its role in enhancing personal safety across cities.

Daily Trust reports that the report was based on surveys conducted across major cities including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan and it explored how safety perceptions influence transport choices.

The report which was unveiled at a press briefing hosted by Bolt in Lagos indicated that Nigerians choose ride-hailing primarily for safety and convenience.

Nearly all respondents (96%) said they opt for ride-hailing when public transport feels unsafe, particularly during late-night travel, in unfamiliar areas, or after drinking alcohol.

Moreover, 94% have booked rides for family members or friends to ensure their safe return home. Two-thirds of respondents (66%) believe ride-hailing apps help reduce drunk driving by offering a reliable and accessible alternative.

The survey also found that women make up 70% of ride-hailing users in Nigeria, with the largest demographic aged 25-34 years, and most passengers using the service several times a week.

This demonstrates how ride-hailing has become an essential part of daily mobility for many urban Nigerians. Safety-enhancing features such as real-time GPS tracking (62%), driver verification (58%), and trip sharing (49%) were identified as key tools that increase passenger confidence.

The research highlights that visibility, accountability, and traceability are the strongest factors influencing users' trust in app-based transport.

At the event attended by government representatives, mobility experts, and safety advocates, General Manager, Bolt Nigeria, Osi Oguah said: "Safety is at the core of everything we do at Bolt. This research gives us valuable insight into how Nigerians experience and perceive safety when using ride-hailing. We'll continue to invest in technology, partnerships, and awareness to ensure every ride on Bolt is not only affordable and reliable but also safe."

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi who was represented by the Director Transport Operations, Ministry of Transport Lagos said: "The decision by Bolt to commission an independent safety perception study is commendable and forward thinking. It demonstrates a genuine commitment to listening to users, understanding their concerns, and continuously improving the ride-hailing experience. This reflects the spirit of partnership that drives our collective progress in the transport sector".

The Ipsos representative, Stephanie Kanyiri, added: "The findings reflect an encouraging trend, Nigerians increasingly see ride-hailing as a trusted and secure mobility option. Safety features that enhance visibility, accountability, and control are major drivers of confidence among passengers, especially in urban centers."