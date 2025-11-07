Nigeria: Govt Under Fire for Snubbing Christian Who Topped Permanent Secretary Interview

ABUJA -- A coalition of Northern clerics has accused the Federal Government of religious bias in the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries, alleging that a Christian candidate who scored 83 percent in the recent selection interview was sidelined for a Muslim counterpart who scored 54 percent.

The allegation was made by the Arewa Christians and Indigenous Pastors Association (ACIPA) in an open letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister of Justice, and the leadership of the National Assembly.

The statement, dated November 6, 2025, was signed by Rev. (Dr) Luke Shehu, Chairman of ACIPA.

ACIPA said it was deeply troubled by what it described as another case of religious persecution against Northern Christians in the civil service, noting that the decision mocked merit and fairness in federal appointments.

"Our attention has been drawn to yet another persecution against a Northern Christian with regards to the right to the position of Federal Permanent Secretary following the recent interview," Shehu said.

The group said the case highlighted a pattern of marginalisation that had persisted for years, especially against Christians in the northern part of the country. It argued that despite repeated denials, the evidence of discrimination in recruitment, scholarships, and promotions remained glaring.

"Despite government's denial of persecution and systematic genocide against Christians, especially in Northern Nigeria, it is evident that Northern Christians and Hausa Christians in particular have been and are still denied rights of employment, scholarships and appointments," ACIPA stated.

Citing the outcome of the recent interview for Permanent Secretaries, the group said the top-scoring candidate, a Christian from the North East, was unfairly dropped, while Mohammed Musa Isiyaku, who scored 54 percent and ranked fifth, was announced as Permanent Secretary by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) on November 4, 2025.

"In the usual perpetuation of denial of rights and persecution of Northern Christians and indigenous people, one Mohammed Musa Isiyaku, who scored 54 percent emerging the fifth position, was announced as Permanent Secretary by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation," the group said.

The association said it was aware of plans to proceed with the swearing-in of the lower-ranked candidate and urged the government to halt the process immediately.

"We are aware of the ongoing process to swear in the said Mohammed as the Permanent Secretary instead of the qualified Christian," ACIPA warned.

Rev. Shehu said the group's stance was not driven by confrontation but by its commitment to fairness, justice, and the protection of all Nigerians irrespective of faith.

"True to our calling as advocates of peace, unity, social justice and development, we are not only renouncing and rejecting the travesty and persecution but we are calling on all concerned to correct this abnormality and travesty with immediate effect," he said.

The group called on faith leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society advocates to speak up against what it described as a long-standing pattern of injustice, adding that silence in the face of persecution could further divide the country.

"ACIPA is calling on all advocates against persecution and travesty to rise to the occasion and call authorities to order against the persecution of Christians in the North. A travesty that has almost become a norm. This is no longer acceptable," the group added.

Copies of the letter were sent to religious leaders, monarchs, ministers, lawmakers, media houses, security chiefs, and indigenous organisations, as ACIPA urged collective action to end what it called 'institutionalised discrimination' against Northern Christians in public service appointments.