Africa: Governance Failures, Not Just Guns, Driving W/Africa's Growing Crises - Experts Warn

Abuja — Experts and peacebuilding stakeholders have raised the alarm that governance failures, weak state institutions, and exclusionary politics, not armed violence alone, are fuelling the wave of instability sweeping across West Africa.

They stressed that restoring lasting peace and security in the region will depend on inclusive governance, stronger regional collaboration, and community-driven solutions.

The warning came at the second edition of the West Africa Peace and Security Dialogue (WaPSED 2025), held in Abuja.

The event was jointly organised by the Building Blocks for Peace (BBFORPEACE) Foundation, the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), the LAC-LAC Network of Niger Republic, the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflicts (GPPAC) West Africa, and the Society for Peace and Practice.

Speaking at the opening session, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), said the region's lingering challenges; from violent extremism and political instability to climate-induced conflicts, highlight the urgent need for inclusive dialogue and homegrown approaches.

"Sustainable peace in West Africa requires strong regional cooperation and locally driven strategies. We must strengthen our institutions, empower communities, and integrate peace education into national development frameworks," Ochogwu said.

He urged participants to move beyond mere discussions and focus on practical strategies capable of transforming the region's security and governance landscape.

Also speaking, Mr. Rafiu Adeniran Lawal, Executive Director of the Building Blocks for Peace Foundation and Regional Coordinator of GPPAC West Africa, said the dialogue was convened to explore solutions to the diverse threats undermining stability across the sub-region, ranging from banditry and insurgency to democratic decline and economic hardship.

"Across West Africa, we face persistent herder-farmer clashes, banditry, and insurgency which have disrupted livelihoods and deepened food insecurity.

"Beyond Nigeria, the resurgence of military takeovers in Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea reflects a troubling democratic retreat and growing disillusionment with governance," Lawal noted.

He explained that the 2025 Dialogue, themed 'Reimagining Peace and Security in West Africa: Local Solutions, Regional Solidarity and Global Partnerships,' was designed to promote community ownership of peace processes and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders.

"Our goal is to centre real actors and lived experiences. By harnessing local knowledge and regional solidarity, we can chart a new course that places people, not power, at the heart of peacebuilding," he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Isaac Olawale Albert of the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies and the TETFund Centre of Excellence in Security Management, University of Ibadan, said the region's insecurity is deeply rooted in poor governance, weak leadership, and the failure of states to meet citizens' expectations.

"The problem is not just a lack of weapons to fight insurgents; it is the weakness of our governance systems. Corruption, poor coordination, and elite competition over state resources have created governance vacuums that non-state actors now exploit," Prof. Albert said.

He argued that lasting solutions require a balanced approach that combines local innovation, regional solidarity, and international support to tackle governance gaps, inequality, and institutional decay.

"Peace and security cannot be sustained by governments alone. They must be co-owned by citizens, institutions, and regional partners who share a common vision for stability," he warned.

Prof. Albert also called on governments to prioritise institution-building, promote accountability, and invest in effective local governance structures capable of addressing community-level grievances.

The dialogue brought together policymakers, security experts, civil society organisations, academics, ECOWAS representatives, and members of the diplomatic community.

Participants agreed that rebuilding trust between governments and citizens, strengthening democracy, and promoting transparent governance are essential for lasting peace in the region.