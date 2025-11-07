Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie Nominated for FIFA Best Goalkeeper Award

Nnadozie finds herself among an elite cast of goalkeeping talent; a field that highlights the level of competition for world football's top goalkeeping honour

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Super Falcons goalkeeper, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2025 The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper Award, marking yet another milestone in what has been an outstanding year for the Nigerian No. 1.

FIFA officially confirmed the launch of the global voting process for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 on Thursday, with fans across the world now able to select the standout players, coaches, and goalkeepers of the year via the official FIFA app.

Nnadozie finds herself among an elite cast of goalkeeping talent, including Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Cata Coll (Spain), Christiane Endler (Chile), Hannah Hampton (England), Anna Moorhouse (England) and Phallon Tullis-Joyce (USA); a field that highlights the level of competition for world football's top goalkeeping honour.

The reigning African Goalkeeper of the Year earned her nomination off the back of a remarkable 2024/25 campaign in France, where she played a starring role in Paris FC's historic triumph in the Coupe de France Féminine; their first major title in two decades. Her leadership and presence between the sticks were central to an unforgettable run.

Nnadozie's influence also extended to international duty. She was monumental in Nigeria's record-extending 10th WAFCON title earlier this year in Morocco, where she was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament after posting four clean sheets in six matches and conceding just twice from open play, both in a dramatic final the Super Falcons overturned to win 3-2.

Her performances helped Paris FC reach the French league playoffs before she secured a move to Brighton & Hove Albion Women in England, where she has continued her consistency at the highest level.

Her club excellence has been recognised globally. Earlier she was nominated for the 2025 Women's Yachine Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, finishing an impressive fourth, reinforcing her status as one of football's most influential modern shot-stoppers.

At just 24, Nnadozie is also in contention for a third CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award at the upcoming CAF Awards; an accolade that would cement her reign on the continent.

Voting for The Best FIFA Awards closes November 28, with winners set to be crowned at a gala event early in 2026.

With her mix of charisma, command, and competitive fire, Chiamaka Nnadozie continues to elevate the global reputation of Nigerian goalkeepers.

Her story is still unfolding, and the world is watching.