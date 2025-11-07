Ghana: Govt to Roll Out 24-Hour Model Markets for 261 Districts in December

The government is set to roll out 24-Hour Model Markets across the country to provide not only safe and modern trading spaces, but also serve as engines of job creation, particularly for women and youth.

Scheduled to begin simultaneously in December this year in all 261 districts, the rollout forms part of the government's Big Push Agenda -- a major drive to strengthen Ghana's infrastructure and local economies.

The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MLGCRA), Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, announced this on Wednesday in Accra at an orientation session on the 24-hour economic model market initiative organised by the MLGCRA for Regional Ministers and the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He emphasised that the Big Push Agenda was not merely about physical infrastructure but about "unlocking the productivity of our people and connecting food-producing areas to market centres."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

In line with the Local Economic Development (LED) Policy (2024-2029), the Minister said the model markets would support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which account for over 85 per cent of Ghana's business sector.

He added that the LED Policy's fifth objective--improving access to modern economic infrastructure--provides the policy foundation for the initiative.

Mr Ibrahim disclosed that four prototype designs had already been completed, incorporating global best practices and amenities such as cold storage, sanitation facilities, digital payment systems, childcare centres, women's banks, police and fire posts.

Participants at the orientation were taken through these prototype designs of the market model to gain insight into the outlook of the market.

He also urged Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to take the lead in implementing the initiative by designating local economic zones, ensuring adequate lighting and security, and aligning their Medium-Term Development Plans with the 24-Hour Economy Agenda.

"This is a collective effort to empower our districts, stimulate inclusive growth, and make Ghana's economy truly dynamic and resilient," the Minister affirmed.

The Chief Director of MLGCRA, Alhaji Amin Abdul-Rahaman, in a remark indicated that the initiative would promote equitable and balanced development across the country where no district was left behind.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initiative, he explained, was not only about building markets across the country but building opportunities and making the cities centres of growth.

"It is also an intervention by government that will empower our traders and energise our communities who operate 24 hours around the clock to support economic growth, job creation and empowerment under the government's resetting agenda," he stated.

"Therefore, your active participation and honest feedback are crucial as you move from the planning phase of this initiative to the implementation phase. The success of this initiative depends greatly on your leadership and we trust that the insights shared today will empower you to lead this transformation effectively within your respective jurisdictions," he added.

-- BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA