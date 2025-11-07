Ghana: Court Sets Nov. 13 for Mustapha Hamid's Passport Release Application Hearing

The Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra will on November 13 hear an application filed by Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, seeking the release of his passport in the ongoing GH¢291 million case involving allegations of extortion, abuse of office, and money laundering against him and nine others in connection with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Dr Abdul-Hamid contends that the release of his passport is necessary to enable him to travel to Canada to attend a political engagement.

The Republic, however, has opposed the application.

The accused person was ordered by the Court to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions and remains on the OSP's stop list.

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Dr Abdul-Hamid and nine others were alleged to have extorted hundreds of millions of cedis and foreign currency from bulk oil transporters and oil marketing companies under the guise of official duties, before laundering the proceeds through property acquisitions and business entities to conceal their illicit origins.

The nine others include Jacob Kwamina Anwan, Wendy Newman, Albert Ankrah, Isaac Mensah, Bright Bediako-Mensah, and Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah. The corporate entities charged include Propnest Limited, Kel Logistics Limited, and Kings Energy Limited.

The OSP has also confirmed the seizure and freezing of assets belonging to the accused persons, including tanker trucks, fuel stations, houses, apartments, and parcels of land valued at over GH¢100 million pending trial.

Investigators say the accused allegedly operated a coordinated scheme that targeted Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs), with the laundered funds funnelled into luxury properties, vehicles, and fuel stations.

On July 23, Dr Abdul-Hamid was granted bail in the sum of GH¢2 million in connection with the ongoing extortion and money laundering case.

As part of his bail conditions, he is required to produce two sureties, each earning a net monthly salary of at least GH¢5,000, with the amounts to be justified.

He was also mandated to report to the OSP once every two weeks as investigations and proceedings continue.

Dr Abdul-Hamid, who served as the first accused in the case, and his co-defendants were alleged to have engaged in a large-scale corruption scheme between 2022 and 2024, during which vast sums of money were siphoned through fraudulent means within the petroleum sector.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA