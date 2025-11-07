Nigeria: Regina Daniels Contemplates Returning to Ned Nwoko

Weeks after Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, and her estranged husband, Senator New Nwoko, made the headlines over their marital crisis, the actress has given reason why she would be returning to her husband.

Trouble started after she was seen in a viral video crying and accusing her husband of violence.

Her siblings also took sides with her and alleged that the politician manhandled her.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nwoko, in turn, alleged that the actress was struggling with drug and alcohol use, which he said often led to violent outbursts.

Subsequently, the actress was seen in videos without her wedding ring and she started referring to him as her former husband.

But the situation took a new turn after one of Daniel's brothers was arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja.

Although the family accused Nwoko of being behind it, the senator neither denied nor take responsibility.

In a series of videos on Friday morning, the actress narrated what was happening in her life, alleging that the police were taking side with Nwoko.

"I give up! What was my brother's offence? Fighting for his baby sister because his in-law would always beat her up? I actually accorded the Nigerian police some respect but shame on you all!"

"It's obvious the highest bidder always wins. Now I'm crippled! I will return if that's the only way -- do whatever he says, get injected to be like a zombie, get locked up and raped in the house. Only then will my brother return. Because by law, there is no tangible case against Sammy West! Ned Nwoko is bigger than the whole of Nigeria, that's what this means. We lost -- or rather, I lost!"

Earlier, she had said, "It's okay to laugh as per when she was flaunting the wealth, were we enjoying it with her? But nobody ever flaunts their sadness because of this very reason -- mockery.

"As long as you were not in my shoes you would never understand. What were you guys expecting me to show off, that I was being beaten? That I was sad? No. I think I will break this phone."

In another post, she said aside from her brother, Nwoko was also targeting her mother for arrest.

She posted the screenshot of a message from her mother, which read, "Ned has issued an arrest warrant against me. I should be arrested on or before Monday."