Nigeria: Court Fixes Nov 20 for Judgment in Kanu's Trial for Alleged Terrorism

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, fixed November 20 to deliver its judgement on the seven-count terrorism charge the Federal Government filed against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice James Omotosho okayed the matter for judgement after Kanu failed to open his defence to the charge within the six days that were allotted to him by the court.

Rather, Kanu, on Friday, filed a motion wherein he challenged the competence of the charge and the jurisdiction of the court to try him.

The court had initially stood down the case for one hour after the defendant, who is representing himself after he disengaged his lawyers, indicated his intention to file his defence.

However, in the process he filed, Kanu insisted that his prosecution was based on a non-existent law.

He argued that the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, under which the charge was brought against him, had since been repealed.